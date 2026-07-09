Birketts advises on CLM sale to Liberty Blume

The acquisition enhances Liberty Blume's interests in utilities, renewable energy, and construction, marking a significant development for the company. Birketts played a pivotal role in the transaction by providing extensive legal support, which included reorganising CLM’s corporate structure, negotiating necessary documents, and collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and effective completion of the sale.

The Birketts team was led by Corporate Partner Katy Jarratt Poole, aided by Anvita Oswal (Advocate, Registered Foreign Lawyer), Abigail Lebron (Paralegal), and Jazmin Gyulai (Trainee). To ensure a comprehensive approach, specialist tax advice came from Robbie Watson while Jennifer Leeder provided employment advice. Laura Wilson, the Founder and Director of Connections Legal Management, expressed her gratitude, stating “We are incredibly grateful to Katy and the wider Birketts team for their expert guidance and support throughout the process. Their commercial insight and attention to detail were invaluable in helping us navigate the transaction smoothly and confidently.”

Katy Jarratt Poole reflected on the collaboration, saying “It has been a pleasure to support Laura and Hamish on this important transaction. Their business has built a strong reputation in its sector, and this deal represents an exciting next chapter under Liberty Blume’s ownership. We are delighted to have worked alongside them to achieve a successful outcome.” This transaction underscores Birketts’ robust history of advising shareholders and owner-managed businesses on strategic exits and complex corporate transactions.