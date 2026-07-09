Birketts advises on £3m investment

This strategic investment will support NextWave Consulting in its growth trajectory, allowing it to expand market presence and improve service offerings in response to rising client demand. The Birketts team played a crucial role, guiding YFM Equity Partners through all legal dimensions of the transaction to ensure a successful completion. The team, led by partners Salim Somjee and Helen Garner, included Will May and Harry Close focusing on corporate matters, along with Nicholas West, Katie Garcia, and Abbie Head assisting with employment concerns.

Roshan Puri, Partner at YFM Equity Partners, noted that “Birketts provided clear, commercially focused advice throughout the transaction and were a trusted partner from the outset. The team demonstrated a strong understanding of our investment objectives, remained responsive and pragmatic in their approach, and worked collaboratively with all parties to help drive the process to a successful completion. We greatly valued their support in delivering this investment into NextWave Consulting.”

Salim Somjee expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating that “We are delighted to have advised YFM Equity Partners on this investment into NextWave Consulting. The business has built a strong reputation within the financial services sector and is well positioned for future growth. It was a pleasure to work alongside the YFM team and management throughout the transaction, and we look forward to seeing NextWave continue its development in the years ahead.”