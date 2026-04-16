Birketts has successfully advised independent healthcare provider Kara Healthcare on its acquisition of Beechdale Manor Care Home. Established in 2010, Beechdale Manor is a purpose-built care home featuring 65 bedrooms and offering a range of services including residential, nursing, dementia, and respite care. This strategic acquisition underscores Kara Healthcare’s commitment to investing in high-quality independent care provision, enhancing its footprint within the UK’s social and healthcare sector.

Birketts took a multidisciplinary approach in advising Kara on this significant transaction. The firm’s corporate team led the acquisition of the care home business while its commercial property team facilitated the acquisition of the freehold property from which Beechdale Manor operates. This coordinated effort ensured that the complexities of both regulatory and operational considerations were effectively managed, thus maintaining continuity of care for residents.

Nitesh Somani, CEO and Founder of Kara Healthcare Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the advisory process, saying “Birketts provided clear, commercially focused advice throughout the acquisition process and demonstrated a strong understanding of the independent healthcare landscape. The team’s coordinated corporate and property expertise was invaluable in ensuring a smooth transaction, allowing us to focus on our priority of delivering safe, compassionate and high-quality care for residents.”

The leadership at Birketts played a pivotal role, with Greg Allan, Head of Independent Healthcare and Partner, overseeing the deal alongside colleagues William Hagerty, Leanna Romano from the corporate team, and Matthew Grindley from the commercial property team. Greg Allan noted that “this acquisition represents a further milestone in Kara Healthcare’s long term growth strategy, bringing Beechdale Manor into the Kara family. The transaction reflects a business that is highly disciplined in its approach to governance, regulatory compliance and operational delivery, while remaining firmly focused on people and quality of care. From a corporate perspective, it provides a robust and scalable platform to support Kara Healthcare’s continued, values-driven growth. It was a pleasure to work with Nick and the team at Kara Healthcare to support their vision.”

As Birketts continues to provide expert legal advice to healthcare providers throughout the entire lifecycle of acquisitions, disposals, and expansions, it combines sector-specific insights with practical legal support to address the unique challenges prevalent in the social care and healthcare market.