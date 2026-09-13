Birketts advises Great Lengths on acquisition

Birketts has provided legal support to Great Lengths S.p.A S.B., the esteemed Italian manufacturer, in its strategic acquisition of HB Collective Limited, its long-standing distributor in the UK and Ireland. This acquisition marks a vital step for Great Lengths as it aims to incorporate its distribution operations directly, thereby bolstering its presence in crucial international markets.

The Birketts corporate team, led by Partner Helen Garner and supported by Harry Close and Summer Beames, played an integral role in navigating all legal dimensions of the transaction. They were further aided by Edward Bouckley on commercial matters and Robbie Watson focusing on tax issues. Financial consultancy was provided to Great Lengths by Jon Jesky and Chantal Van Stipriaan from Blick Rothenberg.

Vito Pollina, a representative from Great Lengths, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “This acquisition marks an important milestone for Great Lengths as we continue to invest in strengthening our international business. HB Collective has been a valued partner for many years and bringing the UK and Ireland distribution operations into the group creates new opportunities to further enhance customer service, deepen relationships with salons and further develop the brand in these important markets. We are grateful to Helen and the Birketts team for their responsive and commercially focused support throughout the transaction.”

Helen Garner from Birketts also shared her positive sentiments regarding the acquisition, commenting, “We are delighted to have advised Great Lengths on this strategic acquisition. It was a pleasure to work alongside the Great Lengths team and their advisers throughout the process, and we look forward to seeing the business build on the opportunities created by bringing its UK and Ireland distribution operations into the group.”

This strategic move not only strengthens Great Lengths’ foothold in the competitive hair extension market but also solidifies its commitment to providing enhanced services in the UK and Ireland.