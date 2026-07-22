Birketts achieves impressive Chambers rankings

Birketts has achieved significant recognition in the Chambers High Net Worth 2026 guide, attaining rankings in multiple categories including private wealth, landed estates, high value residential real estate, and family/matrimonial finance. This acknowledgment positions Birketts among the leading professional advisers to high net worth individuals and families, both regionally and nationally, affirming the firm’s capabilities in these areas. The firm has successfully retained its rankings in key categories, highlighting its solid reputation and proficiency.

Among the notable rankings, Birketts continues to hold Band 1 department standings in Cambridge and surrounds Private Wealth Law, East Anglia Private Wealth Disputes, Essex Private Wealth Law, Ipswich and surrounds Private Wealth Law, as well as national leadership in Private Wealth Law, Real Estate: High Value Residential, and Landed Estates across the UK. Furthermore, the firm has added impressive new rankings, particularly with its Bristol Private Wealth Law team earning a place in Band 3 and Norwich Private Wealth Law moving from Band 2 to Band 1.

Louise Long, Partner and Head of Private Client Advisory at Birketts, expressed her pride, stating “I am absolutely delighted by these results, both personally and for the wider team. To see Norwich achieve a Band 1 ranking is a particularly proud moment and reflects the hard work, dedication and expertise of so many people across our Private Client Advisory team.” This acknowledgment comes on the heels of the firm previously being awarded Chambers High Net Worth's Out of London Law Firm of the Year, emphasising Birketts' continuing growth and impact in the sector.

Ten lawyers have also received newly ranked placements in this year’s guide, further highlighting the depth of talent within the firm. Among these recognitions are Tobias Gleed-Owen, Michael Rowland, and Jessica Godfrey-Withey, showcasing that Birketts is not only excelling in terms of practice areas but also nurturing individual expertise.

In a shared sentiment, Bernadette Baker, Partner and Head of the Private Client Division at Birketts, remarked “What makes this recognition so special is that it is based on feedback from clients and professional contacts. It is a real testament to the relationships we have built and the commitment of our people to delivering exceptional service and practical, trusted advice.” Baker articulated the firm’s ambition for future growth, focusing on attracting top talent and nurturing the next generation of advisers. The firm’s achievements serve as a confident stepping stone as it expands its services throughout the UK.