Beyond the legal analysis: how junior litigators can make advice useful

Most junior litigators will, at some point, produce a piece of work into which they have poured heart, soul, caffeine and a heroic number of footnotes. It will be technically careful. It will consider the authorities. It will address the counterarguments. It may contain the phrase “on balance”.

Then, sometimes, it meets the real world.

The client needs three bullet points before an impending board meeting. They ask: “So, what do we actually do?”

This can feel unfair to juniors. After all, they have been trained to be thorough. In litigation especially, the details matter. A caveat can be important. An assumption can be critical. A footnote can occasionally save the day. However, the client’s question is not always a rejection of detailed legal analysis but rather a request for the next layer of thinking. Having established the legal position, what does this mean for us, practically?

Understanding who the client is

We have to recognise that, to junior lawyers, the “client” is not always one person. The immediate client may be the senior associate or partner reviewing their work, who needs to see that the junior has understood the task, tested the answer, considered every awkward point and not simply reverse-engineered a preferred conclusion. A detailed first draft helps that senior lawyer assess the reasoning, see the working and gain confidence in the output.

But the external client, and particularly the in-house lawyer, often needs something different. In-house lawyers are usually juggling the legal issue with budget constraints, internal stakeholders, commercial priorities, operational reality and, more often than not, the delicate politics of being the trusted adviser everyone wants in the room, without becoming the legal blocker nobody wants in their way.

So, quite often the in-house lawyer is not asking for less analysis, but is asking for the analysis to be focussed around a decision. They need to understand the legal analysis, as well as the practical realities - what happens if nothing is done, what happens if we fight an issue, what happens if we settle, who needs to be involved, how quickly do we need to act and, increasingly, what it would take for the business to be able to implement the elegant solution proposed.

Turning analysis into a decision

For that audience, the perfect twenty-page memo may be less useful than a clear explanation of the decision to be made, the options available, the risks attached to each, and what the lawyers recommend. The assumption, usually, is that the external lawyers have done the legal work. The question is not whether they can display every inch of it. It is whether the advice can be used – does it offer a real recommendation, for example, rather than a beautifully balanced view of all options.

None of this means that junior lawyers should become less rigorous. The most useful advice is often short because the thinking behind it was long. It bears emphasis, short does not mean ignoring risk. External lawyers have a duty to ensure clients understand material risks, assumptions and uncertainties. If something goes wrong, nobody thanks the lawyer who says: “We did think of that, but left it out because the email was getting long.”

Context makes advice useful

Preparation of truly useful advice requires context. What is the business trying to achieve? Who will read the advice? Is the in-house lawyer reporting to a board, a general counsel, insurers, HR, or all of the above? Is the advice needed to decide strategy, unlock a settlement, approve spend or manage reputational risk? What format would actually help? A detailed memo? A summary email? A one-page executive summary? A business-facing PowerPoint slide? The answer depends on what the client needs to do with the advice.

Of course, it would be unfair to expect junior lawyers to understand every client in detail at the early stages of their legal careers. Juniors are, however, expected to be curious. And that curiosity can extend further than the legal problem at hand. Junior lawyers should consider seeking out opportunities to network with clients and build relationships with in-house peers at their level to more properly understand what it may be like to be on the other side of the advice. Howsoever achieved, ultimately five minutes of additional contextual questions as a project begins can save considerably more time than reworking an answer at the end.

Learning what ‘commercial’ really means

Senior lawyers also have an important role here. It is not enough to ask juniors to “be commercial” and hope that mysterious phrase, which might be interpreted by juniors as a request for less law and more ‘vibes’, performs some kind of professional magic. Being commercial really means looking to understand what the client is trying to achieve and making the legal analysis useful to that objective. And juniors learn that commercial judgement by seeing it in action. Client calls, scoping discussions, budget conversations, bad news delivered carefully, uncertainty explained clearly, and advice translated from legal analysis into practical options.

In-house lawyers can help curate effective advice from external counsel too, by explaining the decision that needs to be made and the pressures around it. “Can you advise on prospects?” is useful. “Can you help me explain to the board whether this is worth fighting, what it may cost, and what the reputational risks are?” is better.

Writing for the moment that matters

For junior litigators, the lesson is simple but not easy. Your work may start with the law, but it does not end there. Somewhere beyond the draft, the comments, the partner review and the carefully controlled caveats, a client has to do something with the advice.

The best juniors learn to first understand the purpose behind the client’s question and write for that moment.