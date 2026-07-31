Bevan Brittan enhances renewable energy expertise

Jess Jeanes joins the firm from TLT, where she served as a Legal Director in the Future Energy team and boasts over 14 years of property experience with a focus on renewable energy. Based in Bristol, she has successfully advised various stakeholders, including investors, funders, utilities, and developers across a broad spectrum of energy transactions.

Nadeem Arshad, Partner and Head of the ERM Group at Bevan Brittan, stated that “Jess brings a great combination of energy and property knowledge that will be invaluable to clients operating in the renewable energy and utilities space." He continued, “She is the third Partner to join our dedicated ERM Group this year, following the addition of corporate Partner, Nick Fothergill and construction and infrastructure Partner, Perveen Akhter. Jess’s expertise will complement our existing energy capabilities and, like Nick and Perveen, she is another super addition to our growing team of sector specialists.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Jess said, “I am excited to join Bevan Brittan and to work with a team that is focused on delivering practical, commercially minded advice to clients in the renewable energy sector." She also noted, “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued development and to supporting our clients on complex transactions.”

The ERM Group at Bevan Brittan is comprised of 19 specialist partners with over 35 years of experience providing advisory services on energy, resource management, and infrastructure projects. Over the past 12 months, the firm has successfully advised on more than 100 energy and resource management transactions, including work with Viridor on the £2.1 billion Tees Valley Waste Management PPP.

The ERM Group's extensive expertise encompasses sectors such as solar/battery, wind, electric vehicle infrastructure, district energy, strategic energy partnerships, energy from waste, carbon capture, hydrogen, and data centres. This diverse knowledge allows the firm to offer clients unparalleled insights and market-leading advice.

Jess’s addition solidifies Bevan Brittan's dedication to enhancing its legal services in energy and resource management, aiming for a multidisciplinary approach to handle complex transactional and regulatory issues effectively. This recruitment follows a series of strategic appointments aimed at strengthening the firm's overall capacity, bringing in six new partners this year, including Kuldip Dhanoya for Central and Local Government, litigation partner Oliver Wright, employment partner Ben Gorner, and corporate specialist Bharti Moore.

Recently, Bevan Brittan reported a remarkable milestone, achieving its 13th consecutive year of revenue growth, with turnover reaching £101.2m—an impressive increase of 17% compared to the previous financial year. Notably, Energy and Resource Management emerged as the leading growth market for the firm, further underlining its esteemed reputation and expertise in these critical sectors.