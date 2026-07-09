Bevan Brittan achieves record financial results

Bevan Brittan has reported an impressive £101.2 million in revenue for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant 17% increase from the previous year. This achievement not only highlights a milestone for the firm as it surpasses the £100 million mark for the first time, but also reflects a consistent pattern of revenue and profit growth, having now achieved such results for thirteen consecutive years. The firm’s profit also saw a robust rise of 12.9%, reaching £22.1 million. Over the past thirteen years, Bevan Brittan has experienced substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 209% and profits up by 262%.

The firm's continued success stems from their investments in core and emerging markets, along with the strengthening of strategic client relationships. The top three growth markets include Energy & Resource Management, where growth reached 44%, followed closely by Housing at 41% and Central & Local Government at 25%. Living and Infrastructure markets have also emerged with promising potential for future development.

Significant steps were taken in talent acquisition and development during the year, with the firm welcoming 33 senior lateral hires. This included seven new Partners and an additional 14 Legal Directors, demonstrating Bevan Brittan’s commitment to strengthening its team. Promotions were abundant as well, recognising 33 colleagues for their hard work and dedication, matching the previous year's record with six new Partners, alongside promotions into the roles of seven Legal Directors, ten Senior Associates, and ten Associates. Notably, women now represent 54% of the partnership, emphasising Bevan Brittan's commitment to diversity.

Managing Partner, Duncan Weir expressed satisfaction with the results stating “We are pleased to report a landmark financial year, surpassing £100 million in revenue for the first time. This milestone is a testament to the strength of our long-term strategy, the confidence our clients continue to place in us, and the exceptional commitment of our people.“ He also stressed that these results go beyond mere numbers, encapsulating the firm’s collaborative culture and focus on exceptional client service. “As we move into our next phase of growth with an ambitious new Five-Year Plan, we remain focused on investing in our core and emerging markets across the UK and internationally, our talent, and the power of technology,” he added.

Throughout the year, Bevan Brittan has actively supported clients in various sectors. In the Energy & Resource Management domain, the firm advised significant projects for clients like Viridor on a £2 billion energy recovery facility, Boom Power on the East Yorkshire Solar Farm, and Char.gy for the installation of electric vehicle charge points. The Housing sector saw the firm assist Peabody on an extensive £8 billion regeneration project and work with Vivid on innovative social housing loans.

In the Central and Local Government sector, Bevan Brittan provided advisory services to the City of London for a transformative lease and works arrangement regarding Smithfield Market, and Cardiff Council on a significant arena development deal. Their expertise also extended into health care, advising on various transactions, including the acquisition of the Artisan Care Group.

With sustainability as a cornerstone of its strategy, Bevan Brittan's Responsible Business programme has been prioritised, highlighted in their inaugural Responsible Business Report, released in autumn 2025. The firm has committed to achieving Net Zero by 2040 and utilises renewable energy across all of its offices, alongside donating £100,000 to local charities annually.

In terms of accolades, Bevan Brittan has gained recognition as one of The Times’ Best Law Firms for the eighth consecutive year and clinched the title of Legal Advisors of the Year – Public at the HealthInvestor Awards 2025, showcasing their ongoing commitment to excellence in the legal industry.