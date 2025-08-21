This latest move by Bestport reflects its strategy of supporting high-growth businesses that are pivotal in delivering quality healthcare solutions. Sano Physiotherapy, established in 2010, is a prominent provider of physiotherapy, ergonomic assessments, and rehabilitation services, catering to a diverse clientele that includes public and private organisations, private clients, case handlers, and the NHS.

The firm has experienced remarkable growth, particularly in the occupational health and private patient sectors, a success attributed to its strategic expansions and acquisitions. With Bestport's investment, Sano is well-positioned to enhance its ambitious growth agenda. Founder and CEO Matt Taylor, who has led the company since its inception, emphasised this potential by stating “I’m looking forward to working with Bestport as we continue to scale Sano.” Currently, Sano operates 43 clinics and employs over 100 full-time staff across various regions in the UK, while offering occupational health physiotherapy services nationwide.

Bestport is known for providing private equity to established, fast-growing UK companies valued between £3m and £40m, thereby enabling their organic growth. The firm has completed more than 50 investments in the UK lower-mid market, particularly focusing on healthcare services, technology, education, and business services. Ole Bettum, managing partner of Bestport, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating “We are thrilled to partner with Matt Taylor and the talented team at Sano Physiotherapy.” He added that Sano’s dynamic business model and a strong track record, which includes eight successful acquisitions, aligns with Bestport’s investment strategy.

The investment process was backed by national law firm Blake Morgan, which provided support from its Corporate and Banking teams, advising on various strategic matters relating to mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts, and financing.