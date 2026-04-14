Bermans has made a significant move in the heart of Manchester by relocating to a larger office space to support its growing workforce. After occupying 3,460 sq ft on the third floor of One King Street, the firm has now taken the entire fifth floor, boasting 4,300 sq ft under a 10-year lease. The new office features additional workstations, a 16-seater boardroom, two meeting rooms, breakout areas, and a staff kitchen, all designed to foster collaboration and enhance productivity.

The interior, designed and fitted out by property services company Kilmal, presents an attractive open-plan workspace that combines contemporary aesthetics with functional design. Its use of exposed brickwork, natural colours, and wood features, together with state-of-the-art specifications, reflects a modern, inviting work environment.

Bermans currently employs a team of 35 in Manchester, with plans to expand this number to over 60 as recruitment efforts ramp up across several teams. The firm, renowned for its full-service commercial practice, advises on areas such as asset-backed lending, corporate law, intellectual property, and employment.

Jon Davage, managing director of Bermans’ Manchester office and head of corporate, expressed the rationale behind this expansion saying “Due to the sustained growth of our Manchester practice areas and in line with our future plans, we needed to expand our space.” He further emphasised the importance of location, stating “One King Street is a prime location right in the heart of the city centre, so when it came to assessing our needs we decided to expand our presence by relocating to a bigger base in the same building.”

Davage noted the strong desire from the team to work together in an office setting, adding “providing a high-spec, modern hub was a priority.” With the new space, Bermans has created a fantastic collaborative working environment that meets current and future needs, as Davage indicated through his remarks about the increased facilities available, “Now we have more desks, more collaborative spaces, a bigger boardroom and additional meeting rooms.”

Looking ahead, the firm is also keen to strengthen its operations in Liverpool where it was originally founded. Davage stated “as the business evolves, we will want to invest in this office too and provide an improved space for our people to thrive in even more.” Through its strategic focus on its national expertise and robust network within the financial sector, the firm aims to catalyse growth in its property finance and asset recovery divisions while fostering organic growth across various practice areas.

Founded by Keith Berman in 1970, the firm established its Manchester office in 1985 and has been based at One King Street since 2018. As a member of the MAPD Group—which promotes the growth of local law firms through acquisition—Bermans is positioned to make a significant impact in the legal sector both regionally and nationally.