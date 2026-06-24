Bermans expands litigation team with new hire

North west law firm Bermans has enhanced its litigation capabilities with the recent appointment of James Thornton as a senior associate in its Liverpool office. Thornton joins Bermans from Warrington-based Fiona Bruce & Co, where he served as head of litigation and dispute resolution. His experience includes tenures at national firms Eversheds Sutherland and Weightmans, as well as a background in the logistics and shipping industries prior to his law career.

In addition to his legal expertise, James is a former semi-professional footballer with a history at clubs such as Brandon United, Esh Winning, and Northallerton Town FC, showcasing his multifaceted background. His legal practice focuses on various areas, including commercial and insurance litigation, property disputes, contentious probate and trust matters, defamation, misuse of private information, and consumer claims. He is also well-versed in managing claims within specific court specialisations, including the Admiralty Court, Commercial Court, and Technology and Construction Court, alongside routine cases handled in the County Court.

Bermans partner and head of litigation Andrew Koffman expressed confidence in the new addition, stating, “James is an assured and calm litigator who has worked at national law firms and before that in the logistics and shipping sectors.” Koffman highlighted Thornton’s extensive experience in commercial disputes, particularly in the niche area of the carriage of goods, noting that “his appointment will strengthen our growing litigation team and enhance our presence in Liverpool. He is a very welcome addition to the firm.”

Bermans, known for being an award-winning, full-service commercial practice, provides legal support to owner-managed and SME businesses, investors, developers, and funders throughout the north west and beyond, operating from offices in Liverpool and Manchester. The firm’s diverse areas of expertise include not only commercial litigation and dispute resolution but also asset-backed lending, tech-enabled debt and asset recovery, insolvency, corporate law, intellectual property, employment, and property.

Commenting on his new role, James said, “Bermans is a well-established, forward-thinking and modern firm which I’m delighted to join. I look forward to working with colleagues across the practice and continuing to advise clients on a range of property, business and financial disputes.” This strategic hire marks a significant step for Bermans as it continues to build its reputation and resources in the competitive legal landscape.