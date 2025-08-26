Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has announced the appointment of seasoned corporate and M&A partner Ben Macdonald to their firm. Macdonald, who has built a robust reputation in the legal landscape, focuses primarily on public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capital raisings, corporate restructurings, and corporate governance. His diverse clientele comprises ASX listed companies, large corporates, private equity groups, and sovereign wealth funds.

Commenting on the appointment, Corrs Senior Partner and CEO Gavin MacLaren said “Ben has significant experience advising on M&A transactions over the past two decades. He has a particular focus on cross-border M&A, including in the industrials, energy and infrastructure sectors. Ben is well regarded for his technical expertise, commerciality and strong client service. He will be a strong addition to our corporate advisory offering in Melbourne, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Corrs partnership.” Macdonald's expertise is expected to boost Corrs' capabilities, particularly in complex and international transactions.