Workplace law and commercial disputes specialist Bellevue Law announced the appointment of Rachel O’Connell as a Senior Consultant, marking a significant enhancement to the firm’s high-value discrimination and whistleblowing capability. This addition comes as the firm continues to expand in response to increasing demand for workplace law expertise, driven by changes related to the Employment Rights Act, and an expansion of its Commercial Disputes team. Rachel’s appointment is Bellevue’s third senior appointment of 2026 and reflects the firm’s commitment to providing top-tier legal services in complex employment litigation and sensitive workplace investigations.

Rachel O’Connell arrives at Bellevue Law with over 28 years of experience in employment law and a reputation as a leading expert in advising both employers and senior executives on multifaceted and often highly sensitive matters. Her depth of knowledge will enhance Bellevue Law’s strategic and litigation-ready advice across the full spectrum of workplace law. Rachel’s expertise encompasses discrimination, whistleblowing, equal pay, unfair and wrongful dismissal, and High Court employment-related disputes. She boasts an exceptional track record in the Employment Tribunal that includes advising C-suite leaders and equity partners on potential claims and negotiated exits. Notably, she has a history of representing women in serious sexual harassment cases, successfully securing significant settlements, including numerous exceeding £1 million.

In addition to her litigation practice, Rachel is well-versed in advising employers on pre-litigation, employment, and misconduct matters, coupled with extensive experience in conducting independent workplace investigations. Her professional journey has included positions at a major City firm and a boutique employment practice, culminating in her most recent role as a Partner at Farore Law.

Commenting on Rachel’s appointment, Bellevue Law’s founder Florence Brocklesby stated that “Rachel’s depth of experience in high-value discrimination and whistleblowing claims, combined with her ability to handle the most sensitive workplace issues with empathy and strategic clarity, makes her an exceptional addition to Bellevue Law.” She further emphasised that as employers and senior executives face increasingly complex cultural, regulatory, and reputational risks, Rachel’s expertise will significantly bolster the firm’s market-leading workplace law offerings.

Rachel herself expressed her enthusiasm for joining Bellevue, remarking “I am delighted to join Bellevue and the team of enthusiastic, friendly and highly experienced lawyers. I look forward to contributing to its growth and upward trajectory in the field of workplace law and supporting our clients as they navigate these challenging times.”

Bellevue Law, a B Corp-certified boutique law firm, is dedicated to providing specialised advice in workplace law and commercial disputes, relying on a team of partner-level specialists drawn from leading City and international law firms.