Bell Lamb & Joynson team achieves Legal 500 recognition

Bell Lamb & Joynson Solicitors is celebrating the retention of its Legal 500 ranking for the second consecutive year, as its Criminal Defence Team continues to hold a Tier 3 position in the North West's General Crime and Fraud category. This milestone is significant for the department, which first secured the Tier 3 ranking during its initial entry in 2025. The firm now stands out in the North West as the only ranked entity in this category to receive all three accolades for Lawyer & Team Quality, Billing & Efficiency, and Sector Knowledge. The Legal 500 directory affirms the team’s extensive expertise, covering a wide array of criminal issues, from motoring offences to serious and complex allegations, including fraud and violence.

Under the leadership of Managing Partner and Head of Crime Mike Leeman, the team actively supports clients across the North-West, providing expert legal advice and representation from police stations through to the courts. Furthermore, Marcela Salter has been acknowledged as a Leading Associate for a second consecutive year, bolstering her status as one of the region's top criminal defence solicitors. After being named Crime Leading Associate of the Year at The Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards in March 2026, her consistent recognition underscores her exceptional courtroom skills and dedication to client success.

Mike Leeman expressed pride in the team's achievements, reflecting on the significance of maintaining their Legal 500 ranking. He stated "To retain our Legal 500 ranking for a second consecutive year is a tremendous achievement for the entire team. The Legal 500 rankings are based on independent research, client feedback and peer recommendations, making this recognition particularly meaningful." He added "Criminal defence is about supporting people through some of the most difficult and uncertain moments of their lives. Every member of our team is committed to providing clear advice, strong representation and unwavering support, and this ranking reflects that dedication." Marcela’s recognition is also a point of pride, with Leeman affirming, "Her success at the Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards, together with this latest recognition, is thoroughly deserved and reflects the outstanding work she does for clients every day."

Now in its 38th year, The Legal 500 is among the legal profession’s leading directories, with its rankings relying on extensive independent research and feedback from clients and legal professionals throughout the UK. Established in 1821, Bell Lamb & Joynson has accrued more than two centuries of experience in serving the North West community, and this latest honour underscores its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal advice and support during challenging times for clients.