Bell Lamb & Joynson appoints new partners

Following a remarkable financial year, Bell Lamb & Joynson Solicitors has announced the promotion of Ashleigh Wong and Michaela Hayes to Partner, effective from 1 July 2026. The firm's turnover has witnessed a fantastic 25% increase, reaching £6.5 million, marking its highest performance in its 205-year existence. This growth is attributed to ongoing investment in personnel, technology, and client relations, pushing the firm to its strongest position yet.

Ashleigh Wong, who joined the firm in 2025, established and led the Contentious Probate & Disputes department, providing invaluable expertise in complex inheritance disputes, contested wills, and Court of Protection matters. Recognised as a Key Lawyer in The Legal 500, she has gained a reputation for her proficiency in high-value disputes and her compassionate approach to vulnerable clients. Ashleigh Wong said "I am incredibly proud to be joining the partnership at Bell Lamb & Joynson. This promotion is not only a personal milestone for me, but also a reflection of the constant support, dedication and shared commitment of colleagues across the firm."

Michaela Hayes began her journey with Bell Lamb & Joynson in 2021 as a Residential Conveyancing Solicitor and has since become one of the firm's most esteemed conveyancers. Known for her impressive client care and valuable relationships, Michaela's impact has resonated throughout the region. She expressed her pride in her new role, stating "Since joining Bell Lamb & Joynson in 2021, I've had the opportunity to grow both my career and my family."

Both promotions highlight the firm's commitment to fostering strong leadership within its ranks, with female representation in the partnership now at 67%. In addition to Wong and Hayes' promotions, the firm has welcomed new talent across various departments. This includes Hannah Beardmoore in Family Law and Aaron Williams as an Associate Solicitor, further enhancing the scope of the firm’s offerings.

These recent changes and recognitions are part of a broader commitment by Bell Lamb & Joynson to invest in its workforce and expand its legal services. Notably, Ruth Scarsbrick, a veteran of 41 years with the firm, steps down from the partnership but remains involved as a Consultant, ensuring continuity of her expertise within the team. The firm’s leadership team is now better equipped to navigate a future characterised by continued expansion and exceptional client service, reinforcing its dedication to growth and quality in the legal profession.