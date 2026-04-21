The High Court has dismissed an appeal by Unite the Union and its General Secretary, Sharon Graham, confirming that a claimant who amends a sealed claim form without permission pursuant to CPR 17.1(1) — by making manuscript additions to the original sealed document — is not required to file that amended form with the Court before serving it on defendants.

The dispute arose from a claim brought by Howard Beckett, formerly Director for Legal & Affiliate Services at Unite. His solicitors issued a claim form on 5 June 2024, giving a four-month window for service expiring on 5 October 2024. On 2 October 2024, they amended the sealed claim form in manuscript — substituting a claim for misuse of private information in place of the original libel claim — and served it on the defendants' solicitors by first-class post, without first re-filing the amended version with the Court. The defendants contended this rendered service invalid.

Senior Master Cook found in the claimant's favour in May 2025, concluding that nothing in the CPR required a claimant to re-file or have re-sealed an amended claim form before serving it. The defendants appealed, arguing such a requirement was implied by the rules, the Electronic Working pilot scheme (PD 51O), and the commentary at paragraph 17.1.2 of the White Book.

Mrs Justice Heather Williams, sitting in the Media and Communications List, upheld the Senior Master's decision. The judgement identifies a critical distinction between two modes of amendment under CPR 17.1(1): where amendments are made directly to the already-sealed original claim form, that document retains the Court's seal and no fresh sealing is required; where a claimant instead prepares a new, unsealed document to reflect the amendments, the Court of Appeal's decision in Ideal Shopping Direct Ltd v Mastercard Inc [2022] EWCA Civ 14 requires that document to be filed and sealed before valid service can occur.

The Court rejected the defendants' argument that PD 51O's Acceptance process implicitly mandated pre-service filing of amended claim forms. The provisions of PD 51O paragraph 5.3 address the mechanics of what happens once a document is submitted electronically; they say nothing about which documents must be submitted, when, or the consequences of omitting to do so. The reference to "review" before Acceptance was found to address only administrative matters such as illegibility, not substantive review of an amended claim's contents.

The judgement also declined to read a filing requirement into PD 17, Practice Direction 6A, or the White Book commentary, none of which provide authority for the proposition that pre-service filing is mandatory. Importantly, even PD 17 paragraph 1.3 — which expressly requires filing of an amended statement of case once the Court's permission has been obtained — does not stipulate that filing must precede service or that service will be invalidated if it does not.

The Court acknowledged that a gap in the rules may exist: an amended claim form served under CPR 17.1(1) may not reach the Court file for up to 21 days after service of particulars of claim, or longer where all defendants acknowledge service promptly. Mrs Justice Williams joined the Senior Master in urging the Civil Procedure Rules Committee to address the matter. The new PD 5C, which replaced PD 51O, does not resolve it.

The appeal was dismissed. Costs of £90,528.30 had been summarily assessed against the defendants below, and consequential matters arising from the appeal were reserved for written submissions.