BDBF strengthens employment and partnership team

BDBF has announced the appointment of four new associates to its employment and partnership team, marking a significant expansion in response to the increasing demand for expert advice on complex employment matters. Along with the new hires, Managing Associate Theo Nicou and Senior Associate Rebecca Rubin are rejoining the firm following family leave.

The four fresh appointments, with experience gained at RPC, Withers, Bindmans, and Herrington Carmichael LLP, will enhance BDBF’s capacity to navigate sensitive, high-stakes issues in an evolving workplace landscape.

Gareth Brahams, BDBF's Managing Partner, expressed his excitement about the growth, saying "We are delighted to welcome four talented new associates to BDBF and to have Theo and Rebecca back with us. The additional strength in the team reflects the demand we are seeing across the firm. Our priority is to make sure we continue to give clients the specialist advice, judgement and personal service they expect from us, particularly when dealing with difficult and sensitive workplace issues." This expansion follows a period of consistent growth for BDBF, which provides guidance to senior individuals and organisations involved in employment and partnership disputes.