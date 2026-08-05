BCLP enhances London employment team significantly

International law firm BCLP has announced a strategic expansion of its London Employment & Labor team with the appointment of Caroline Noblet as a partner. Noblet's addition is seen as a pivotal move in enhancing the firm's already robust employment practice, coinciding with the hiring of Paul Sands and Bradley Houston as counsel on the same date. Caroline Noblet arrives from Squire Patton Boggs, where she spent over 30 years creating a successful international employment practice. Notably, she served as the Global Head of Employment for over a decade, earning recognition as a trusted advisor for numerous multinational organisations, including FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies, as well as firms based in the US and Asia.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated extensive expertise in managing complex cross-border employment issues and has been instrumental in leading multi-disciplinary teams to tackle intricate employment matters across various jurisdictions. Her leadership in legal innovation has also been notable, as she pioneered the development of employment and HR technology solutions aimed at providing practical guidance for international organisations navigating employment law complexities.

BCLP's Employment & Labor team is distinguished for advising clients on multifaceted workplace issues, with Caroline's international experience firmly aligning with the firm’s growth strategy. "I am thrilled to join BCLP's outstanding Employment practice, which already has an exceptional bench of talent and a great reputation," Caroline commented. She was drawn to the firm’s international platform and its entrepreneurial spirit, noting the collaborative culture within the team as well as the opportunity to develop her practice alongside dedicated colleagues.

Lee Marshall, Global Department Leader – Litigation & Investigations, remarked on Caroline's strategic importance to the firm: "Caroline is an excellent strategic hire for the firm. Her experience leading an international employment practice, track record of developing significant client relationships and ability to drive growth across multiple markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global offering." With these developments, BCLP is poised to strengthen its presence in the competitive landscape of employment law, further enhancing its capabilities to serve clients worldwide.