BCLP announces new partner in London

International law firm BCLP has made a significant addition to its Corporate Transaction practice in London by hiring Sian Williams as a Partner. With over 15 years of experience, Sian is well-versed in guiding clients through high-value and complex cross-border corporate transactions. She has built a reputation for her ability to provide commercially grounded advice throughout the full corporate lifecycle.

Her impressive work history includes advising a diverse range of clients such as corporates, private equity sponsors, financial institutions, investee companies, and founders on strategic matters like mergers and acquisitions, public takeovers, joint ventures, and other critical corporate initiatives. Sian's practice spans multiple industries, with a particular focus on sectors including energy, oil and gas, technology, real estate, and life sciences. Before joining BCLP, she was with Baker Botts, where she developed her extensive corporate transaction expertise.

Carol Osborne, BCLP Global Department Leader for Corporate and Finance Transactions, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “I am thrilled to welcome Sian to the firm. Combined with her commercial approach and broad transactional experience, she will enhance our capabilities across private equity and mid-market M&A, where we are seeing increasing client demand globally. Additionally, Sian’s arrival further strengthens our Energy Transition sector offering, a key growth sector for our firm.”

Sian’s recruitment marks the second recent addition to the Corporate and Finance Transactions Department in London, following Jérémie Bismuth’s earlier appointment to the Finance Transactions practice.

Upon her arrival, Sian shared her excitement about joining the firm, stating, “I am excited to be joining BCLP. The firm’s international platform, strong M&A capabilities, collaborative culture and commitment to excellence create an exceptional environment for supporting clients on their most important transactions. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the corporate practice and working alongside such a talented team.” As BCLP anticipates growing client demand, the firm is poised to expand its presence in the corporate sector with Sian's addition.