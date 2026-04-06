BCL Solicitors has officially announced a series of promotions within its ranks, showcasing the firm’s ongoing growth and the remarkable contributions of its lawyers. The promotions include four lawyers elevated to the position of Principal Associate: Kate Chanter, Jonathan Flynn, Alex Gorst, and Christina Josephides. Meanwhile, Amelia Clegg, Megan Curzon, Ewelina James, and Magali Sharma have been promoted to Senior Associate. These advancements are a testament to the technical excellence and dedication these individuals have shown in serving their clients while playing pivotal roles in the firm’s overall success.

Richard Sallybanks, the Managing Partner of BCL, remarked “These promotions are thoroughly well-deserved and reflect the exceptional talent we have across the firm. Each of these lawyers has demonstrated a strong commitment to our clients and consistently deliver work of the highest quality. We are proud to support their continued progression and look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles.”

In addition to the promotions, BCL is excited to welcome April O’Neill and Dimitri Naumenko-Pronin, who are currently working as Legal Assistants at the firm. They will begin their training contracts on 1 April, marking a significant step in their professional development. Their advancement underscores not only their individual accomplishments but also BCL’s dedication to nurturing talent internally.

Karen Peacock, Practice Development Director, expressed her enthusiasm, saying “We are equally delighted to see April and Dimitri take this next step in their careers with us. Supporting our people as they progress is central to our culture, and we are confident they will continue to make excellent contributions as they begin their training contracts.”

BCL Solicitors continues to enhance its reputation as a leading law firm, emphasising exceptional client service and an unwavering commitment to the development of its people. Through these strategic promotions and the onboarding of new trainees, BCL is reinforcing its ethos of recognising and fostering talent, ensuring the firm remains at the forefront of the legal industry.