The Court of Appeal's decision in BAT Industries Plc and Others v The Commissioners of Inland Revenue provides significant guidance on limitation periods in tax restitution claims arising from EU law incompatibility. The ruling, emerging from the longstanding Franked Investment Income (FII) Group Litigation, examines when claimants can reasonably be expected to discover mistakes of law for the purposes of section 32(1)(c) of the Limitation Act 1980.

The disputed tax regime

The FII group claims centre on the taxation of dividends received by UK-parented companies from their foreign subsidiaries. The claimants contended that they were subjected to disproportionately higher taxation rates than would have applied had UK law complied with EU law, as subsequently established by the Court of Justice of the European Union. These CJEU judgements determined that certain aspects of the UK tax regime were incompatible with EU principles, forming the foundation for restitution claims concerning overpaid taxes.

The central issue before the Court of Appeal concerned the date from which claimants could reasonably have discovered the mistake underlying their tax payments, following the relevant CJEU decisions. This determination was crucial in calculating which claims remained within the applicable limitation period.

Reasonable discoverability and legal advice

Lady Justice Andrews, delivering the court's judgement, focused on identifying when corporate claimants could reasonably have become aware of the rules affecting tax payments on foreign income. Her analysis referenced pivotal CJEU rulings, particularly the 2006 decision that significantly influenced the relationship between UK tax legislation and EU directives.

The judgement established that prior to 2006, reasonably competent legal advisers specialising in the relevant field would not have identified a worthwhile claim. The court examined what constituted "reasonable diligence" in the context of legal awareness and the practical constraints facing multinational corporations. This evaluation led to the conclusion that, following successive CJEU decisions, a properly advised multinational enterprise could reasonably be expected to have identified valid grounds for challenging the UK's tax regime.

HMRC's appeal dismissed

HMRC had sought to contest the basis upon which claimants were attempting to recover overpaid taxes, arguing that the claimants could have discovered the mistake of law considerably earlier, thereby rendering certain claims time-barred. The Court of Appeal rejected this position, determining that the claimants had acted upon sound legal advice throughout the relevant period, thus validating their claims for restitution.

The dismissal of HMRC's appeal represents a continued evolution in the legal framework governing tax restitution cases. The ruling reinforces the principle that legal certainty derives from established case law, and that taxpayers must have adequate remedies available when judicial decisions retrospectively affect their financial liabilities.

Implications for group litigation

BAT Industries demonstrates the complex interplay between domestic tax law and EU legal principles within multinational corporate structures. The judgement establishes important precedent regarding the discoverability test under section 32(1)(c) of the Limitation Act 1980, particularly in circumstances where the legal landscape evolves through successive judicial determinations. The decision will have considerable ramifications for other group litigation orders in comparable contexts, emphasising the necessity for careful analysis of when claims crystallise in light of developing jurisprudence concerning tax obligations and EU law compliance.