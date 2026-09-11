Barker Ross wins High Court case

In a significant legal victory, recruitment firm Barker Ross has successfully defended itself against serious allegations made by competitor 360 Recruitment Limited in a High Court trial. The case, which was adjudicated by His Honour Judge Bever at the Business and Property Courts in Manchester, revolved around claims made by 360 that consultant Samuel Amos conspired with Barker Ross to divert business and created false documents to disguise their actions. The judge comprehensively rejected these allegations, stating there was no evidence of any agreement to misappropriate work or fabricate paperwork.

Furthermore, the trial revealed concerning practices at 360, as it was disclosed that they employed covert employee-monitoring software, allowing them to scrutinise Mr Amos’s screen activity and private communications, including LinkedIn messages. Despite this invasive oversight, 360 failed to substantiate their claims. In contrast, the court acknowledged that Barker Ross had conducted itself in a professional manner. The company sought independent legal advice regarding Mr Amos's employment contract before he joined, further showcasing their commitment to ethical practices.

As a result of the judgment, 360 Recruitment was ordered to pay costs to Barker Ross on a punitive indemnity basis, demonstrating the judge’s disdain for the basis of the claims. An interim payment of around £193,000 was mandated to cover Barker Ross's legal expenses. David Vaughan, a partner in dispute resolution at Shakespeare Martineau, who represented Barker Ross, commented on the significance of the ruling, stressing that “serious allegations in commercial litigation must be supported by evidence capable of proving them."

Paul Ross, CEO of Barker Ross, also expressed satisfaction with the outcome, noting, “We are delighted, but not at all surprised, by the Court’s judgment.” He reinforced the commitment of Barker Ross to operate with integrity, asserting that, “this judgment sends a clear message: baseless allegations and bullying methods will not succeed.” The ruling serves as a critical reminder in the business environment about the necessity for substantiated claims while protecting professional reputations.