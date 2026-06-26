Banner Jones promotes Stacey Davenport to director

Stacey, who has dedicated 16 years to the firm, steps into the new leadership role after significantly contributing to the department's expansion. She is well-versed in complex estate administrations, leads the enquiry team, and mentors junior lawyers.

As a qualified solicitor since 2016, Stacey focuses on probate and estate administration, offering guidance on grants of probate and managing high-value estates. Her experience in handling substantial property portfolios further enhances her capability. This new promotion aligns with Banner Jones' strategy to strengthen its Private Client presence in Sheffield while also maintaining a robust office in Chesterfield. Recently, the department welcomed 10 new team members, responding to the rising demand in areas such as wills, inheritance tax planning, and trusts.

With comprehensive staffing in Sheffield City Centre and additional will writers in Chesterfield, the team is well-equipped to handle an increase in complex estate matters, notably those valued beyond £3 million involving international assets and overseas beneficiaries. Kathryn Wheeldon, Head of Private Client at Banner Jones, remarked that “Stacey’s promotion reflects both her technical expertise and the leadership role she has played in the continued growth of our Private Client team.”

Stacey expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “Private Client work is ultimately about helping people navigate some of the most important and often difficult moments in their lives, and that’s something I’ve always been passionate about." She is eager to continue fostering talent within the team and supporting clients as they face increasingly intricate challenges. In addition to individual support, in 2025, Banner Jones assisted clients in pledging over £400,000 to charities through the National Free Wills Network, showcasing the firm’s commitment to bolstering access to legal services and contributing to charitable causes.