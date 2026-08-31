Bailey Glasser takes over Mariana litigation

On 1 September 2026, Bailey Glasser International (BGI) announced its appointment to lead the multi-billion-pound litigation against BHP Group related to the catastrophic collapse of the Fundão Dam in Mariana, Brazil in 2015. This significant transition comes after Pogust Goodhead was replaced as solicitors for the claimants in the case known as Município de Mariana and others v BHP Group (UK) Ltd and another, following a decision from the Client Committee on 28 August 2026. BGI will collaborate with Hausfeld & Co LLP in London to ensure a smooth process moving forward.

Faranak Ghajavand, Partner and Head of Commercial Disputes at BGI, emphasised that their primary goal is “continuity for the claimants, with the case proceeding without disruption.” Senior members of the original Mariana counsel team will work alongside BGI, assuring continuous legal representation. The litigation, which represents more than 420,000 Brazilian claimants, is one of the largest group claims in English legal history. Liability was confirmed during the Stage One trial in November 2025, and following the Court of Appeal’s decision in May 2026 to deny BHP permission to appeal, this aspect of the case can no longer be contested.

As preparations are underway for the Stage Two trial, scheduled to take place between April 2027 and March 2028, BGI remains committed to efficiently assessing the compensation owed by BHP. Ghajavand further stated, “We are grateful to the Client Committee for the trust and confidence it has placed in us, and we will be singularly focused on securing fair compensation for the claimants as efficiently as possible.”

The change in legal representation does not affect the terms for the claimants, who will only incur fees if the case results in success. A dedicated website, https://www.bgicasomariana.com, has been launched to provide ongoing information and updates for those involved in the case.

Bailey Glasser International represents the firm’s initial international venture, consolidating the expertise from Bailey & Glasser LLP, a law firm based in the United States with a wide-ranging practice in complex commercial, environmental, and group litigation. With an office established in London and plans for a Netherlands location, BGI is poised to utilise its keen understanding of the Mariana case’s intricate details as they push forward into the subsequent stages of the litigation.