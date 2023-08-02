B P Collins scoops Mishcon de Reya employment law specialist

Thames Valley and City law firm, B P Collins LLP is delighted to announce the appointment of employment partner, Alix Beese, who has joined from Mishcon de Reya.

A member of the Employment Lawyers Association, Alix Beese provides legal advice on a range of employment law matters including complex Employment Tribunal litigation, supporting clients with employee relations issues, drafting employment documentation and advising on TUPE processes.

Alix says:“I’m very excited to have joined B P Collins’ established employment practice with its excellent reputation. I look forward to working and building strong relationships with clients to help them to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”

Alix grew up in Hertfordshire before completing his degree in Law at Durham University. After graduating, he completed his Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in London.

B P Collins’ employment practice, led by Jo Davis, is ranked ‘Top Tier’ by independent legal directory, The Legal 500 and Band 1 in the Chambers Guide to the Legal Profession UK. Due to its quality of work, it has been instructed on high profile age discrimination and whistleblowing cases, which have established legal precedent. It also advises on non-contentious work, including helping clients to buy or sell a company or achieve an amicable exit for an employee.