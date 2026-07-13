The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is currently inviting nominations for the prestigious King’s Counsel Honoris Causa award, which aims to honour distinguished contributions to the law and legal profession. Interested nominators must submit their forms by 23:55 on 18 September 2026, using the provided digital submission link.

This honorary title is recognised under the royal prerogative and is issued specifically to individuals who have demonstrated significant positive impacts on the law of England and Wales, or on the legal profession outside traditional courtroom settings. Unlike the substantive King’s Counsel appointments that focus on advocacy excellence, this award highlights broader achievements, thus creating an integral distinction within the legal community.

To be considered for the award, nominees should show evidence of a meaningful contribution, which could include positively influencing legislation, enhancing diversity within the legal profession, or excelling in innovative projects. The MoJ emphasises the importance of diversity among nominees, encouraging submissions from varied backgrounds and experiences.

Eligible candidates include qualified lawyers such as solicitors, barristers, and legal academics. It is worth noting that individuals currently practising as barristers or solicitors in the courts of England and Wales within the past two years, or those who have received other honours within that timeframe, are not eligible for this award.

The nomination process will be overseen by a panel composed of representatives from the legal profession, civil service, and academia, which will produce a shortlist for the Lord Chancellor’s consideration. Ultimately, the recommendations will be submitted to His Majesty, who will grant the honours.

The MoJ is also hosting webinars to guide prospective nominators, covering the award's purpose and nomination process. These sessions will take place on select dates in late July and August 2026, allowing individuals to ask questions and clarify any uncertainties regarding the nomination criteria.

To ensure every voice is heard and every contribution acknowledged, the Ministry urges all who meet the eligibility requirements to consider making nominations before the deadline approaches. Further guidance can be found through the linked digital form provided by the ministry.