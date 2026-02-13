Attorney General Richard Hermer KC addressed the congregation at the Great Synagogue in Sydney, Australia, where he commemorated those who died in the terrorist attack at Bondi beach. In his speech, he reflected on his personal connection to Jewish life, stating "what a privilege it is to address you in this magnificent and historical Shul – which has been a centre of Australian Jewish life for almost 150 years." Hermer expressed the solemnity of the occasion, noting that he was present on behalf of His Majesty’s Government and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to convey outrage at the attack, condolences to the families affected, and solidarity with the Jewish community.

"Early today, I went to Bondi and stood on the green, and reflected on the horror of what had taken place there," he said. The Attorney General articulated the emotional turmoil felt in the wake of the tragedy, drawing parallels with a previous antisemitic attack in Manchester. "Hearing the news of the attack on Yom Kippur, I imagine that I went through the same range of emotions as many of you felt on 14 December here in Sydney."

Hermer acknowledged the growing threat of antisemitism, highlighting that “there are very few places on this planet in which Jewish life exists without physical risk.” He contrasted this with a historical context where Jewish communities faced unaddressed violence. “Every arm of the state employed to track down and prosecute those involved in terrorist crime, a determination to root out antisemitism and to protect our communities," he added.

Moreover, he lauded the united responses in both Australia and the UK against such crises. He remarked on the solidarity shown by leaders and communities, noting, "the Jewish values we all grew up with recognise, indeed promote this value – that love for our fellow human beings will always outshine hatred and division."

Hermer cited the remarkable actions of an Australian Muslim who intervened during the attack, saying, "He showed something deeply human," exemplifying the strength of unity amidst fear and hatred. He ended with a poignant message about hope and remembrance, aligning his sentiments with Jewish beliefs: "with the Jewish spirit of believing that light will always outshine darkness.”

He concluded the address by reiterating condolences on behalf of the UK government and offered prayers for the victims, stating, "May their memory be a blessing."