The inaugural ASEAN Law Forum has concluded, marking a significant milestone in legal reform and cooperation within the region. Hosted from August 19 to 21 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), the Forum underscored ASEAN’s commitment to enhance trust-building, improve its global standing, and highlight the progress in legal reforms across member states. The Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister's Department expressed gratitude for the contributions from the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the event’s success.

Leading up to this historic Forum, preparations were driven by the Malaysian Government’s vision aimed at fostering regional cooperation and inclusivity through various bilateral engagements. Notably, initiatives such as the ASEAN Tour and the Kuala Lumpur Forum on International Arbitration in 2024 have been pivotal in laying the groundwork for this collaborative effort. Bringing together policymakers, legal practitioners, academics, and stakeholders from ASEAN and beyond, the Forum's theme, "Enhancing Access to Justice in the ASEAN Economic Community: Bridging Legal Cooperation for Inclusive Growth in the Digital Age," set the stage for important discussions.

Key topics covered included arbitration, online safety, cross-border insolvency, and the responsible integration of artificial intelligence into justice systems. These conversations were indicative of a proactive approach to emerging challenges, aiming to deliver tangible benefits both domestically and regionally. "We seek to ensure a consistent and predictable dispute resolution environment, which is essential for regional economic stability and business confidence," emphasised a representative at the Forum.

Specialised panels further addressed various critical matters such as Islamic finance, sports arbitration, maritime arbitration, and ESG considerations in supply chains. The focused sessions reinforced the commitment to legal reforms tailored to contemporary needs, enhancing ASEAN’s legal ecosystem. As the Forum wrapped up, a Joint Statement was adopted by the ASEAN Law Ministers, focusing on International Commercial Arbitration and Mediation Development. This significant document was signed by YB Dato' Sri Azalina Othman Said, representing Malaysia, and witnessed by the Honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

The commitment expressed in the Joint Statement reflects a collective vision to strengthen legal standards and cooperation within ASEAN, solidifying foundations of rule-of-law, economic resilience, and regional unity. In alignment with this goal, prior to the adoption, YB Dato' Sri Azalina Othman and YB M. Kula Segaran toured ASEAN member states to engage directly with law and justice ministers and representatives from national legal institutions. These discussions aimed to bolster regional cooperation in developing international commercial arbitration and mediation, signifying Malaysia's leadership role in advancing the legal landscape within ASEAN.