In a significant move to streamline its legal operations, Asda has integrated Definely’s AI-powered contract review technology into its in-house legal team. This deployment aims to expedite the review process for complex contracts, a task essential for managing regulatory, financial, and reputational risks. Definely’s ‘Proof’ product, designed to automate document review and ensure accuracy, has gained considerable traction since its launch.

Amid the rising use of AI in legal drafting, the potential for comprehension debt increases when unvetted content is included in contracts. Such challenges can impede a lawyer's ability to maintain certainty in every deal, making effective tools necessary. Definely addresses these concerns with its specialist tools built “definition-up”, providing clarity on contract construction and improving the navigation of intricate agreements.

With functionalities integrated directly into Microsoft Word, Definely’s technology helps lawyers maintain context and make informed judgments more efficiently. The company has already established a strong reputation, being trusted by over 150 in-house legal teams and private practice firms globally, including renowned law firms such as A&O Sherman and Slaughter & May. Definely has seen impressive growth, more than doubling its annual revenue from 2020 to 2024 and expecting nearly 90% growth in 2025.

Shannon Wright, Legal and Compliance - GNFR Coordinator at Asda remarks, “The Definely team have been brilliant partners – responsive, reliable, and genuinely lovely to work with. They have supported us at every step and continue to do so. We’re only a couple of weeks in and Definely is already adding significant value to our day to day operations.” Meanwhile, Nnamdi Emelifeonwu, Co-Founder & CEO of Definely, states, "We know that for an in-house team, your value isn’t found in the hours of tedious manual proofreading or jumping between cross-references, but it’s the strategic counsel you can provide to your business leaders. We’re excited to work with the Asda team, ensuring that, from day one, they have greater certainty and control when working with complex contracts and support in high-stakes decision-making.”