Arthur Cox appoints new London leaders

Arthur Cox LLP has announced the appointment of Amy McDermott and Christopher O'Reilly as the new leaders of its London office, effective from 1 September 2026. They will succeed Conor McCarthy, who has been instrumental in bolstering the firm's presence in London since taking over leadership in 2022. Conor is returning to Dublin after successfully guiding the office and fostering relationships across key markets during his tenure.

Amy McDermott, a partner in the Corporate and M&A Group, is well-regarded for advising public and private companies, as well as financial investors, on a broad spectrum of corporate transactions. Her expertise spans complex domestic and cross-border M&A deals, corporate finance transactions, and corporate reorganisations within multiple industries. Christopher O'Reilly, also a partner, leads the Asset Management and Investment Funds Group, offering comprehensive advice on Irish fund law, regulation, and governance. His specialisation includes the establishment and operation of various investment vehicles, particularly alternative investment funds and regulated businesses.

Commenting on the appointments, Geoff Moore, Managing Partner, said “Our London office is an important part of our international business and plays a key role in supporting clients on complex international matters. Amy and Christopher are highly regarded lawyers whose expertise, strong client relationships and international experience make them ideally placed to lead the office's continued development." He further acknowledged Conor's contributions, stating that he has significantly strengthened the firm's position in London and cultivated many vital connections in the market.

John Matson, Head of International, remarked, “Amy and Christopher's appointments mark an important next step in the evolution of our London office. Building on the strong foundations established by Conor, they will continue to strengthen the connections of and between our international offices and support our clients wherever they do business.”

With a network of offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York, and San Francisco, Arthur Cox is committed to assisting clients with complex cross-border matters, expanding its reach and expertise on the international stage.