Arch.law appoints Dan Lowndes as CRO

In a strategic move to bolster its growth, arch.law has appointed Dan Lowndes as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This addition to the senior leadership team is designed to accelerate the firm’s structured growth strategy, further supporting its ambitious expansion plans in the legal sector. Lowndes comes with a wealth of experience in professional services, having held pivotal commercial and executive positions in both private equity-backed and publicly listed companies, including notable firms Lawfront and Knights plc.

Throughout his career, Lowndes has collaborated with several leadership teams to devise and implement effective growth strategies, particularly in commercial development, revenue transformation, and sustainable growth. In his new role at arch.law, he will collaborate closely with the leadership team and firm members to structure and implement the firm’s commercial revenue strategy. His responsibilities will include driving revenue growth, forging strategic partnerships, enhancing client and referrer development, exploring new market opportunities, and continuing to refine arch.law’s service proposition.

This strategic appointment reflects arch.law’s ongoing commitment to investing in the infrastructure that supports its legal business. The firm aims to ensure that its members benefit from not only robust legal and compliance frameworks but also the commercial acumen necessary for building successful practices.

Lowndes shared his enthusiasm for joining arch.law, expressing that “arch.law has built a compelling proposition for experienced lawyers and professionals looking to develop their business with the right support around them. What stands out is the opportunity to bring greater structure and consistency to how revenue is generated across the business - while retaining the flexibility and entrepreneurial approach that attracts high-calibre lawyers and professionals.” He highlighted the importance of enhancing business development capabilities to help members unlock new opportunities, underlining his focus on maintaining a clear, scalable approach to growth as arch.law expands.

CEO Andrew Leaitherland also weighed in on the significance of Lowndes' appointment. He stated, “Our focus has always been on creating an environment where talented lawyers and professionals can build sustainable, successful businesses. Dan’s appointment is a key part of that - bringing additional leadership around how we support growth across the business.” He praised Lowndes for his ability to develop and integrate effective commercial strategies within professional services organisations, pointing out that his broad experience will play a crucial role as arch.law continues to scale.

Lowndes’ appointment comes on the heels of a significant growth period for arch.law, marked by an expanding member base, a recent third acquisition, and sustained investment in technology, personnel, and international outreach.