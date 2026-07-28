Appleby celebrates global high net worth recognition

The firm announced that five of its offices and ten individual recognitions have been highlighted, illustrating the firm’s ongoing success and expertise in the offshore private wealth sector.

In this year’s rankings, the Isle of Man retained its prestigious Band 1 ranking, demonstrating its enduring strength in the offshore market. The firm’s Cayman Islands and Bermuda offices each achieved Band 2 rankings, while Jersey and Guernsey have both made impressive strides, securing Band 3 statuses as "offices to watch". This further cements Appleby's reputation as a leading adviser to high-net-worth individuals, families, trustees, and family offices across the global landscape.

Appleby’s strong performance in the individual rankings is marked by several notable advancements. In Bermuda, Claire van Overdijk KC has moved up to Band 2 status, recognised for her "razor-sharp mind, [and] great strategic insight into cases which have cross-border elements." In the Cayman Islands, Carlos de Serpa Pimentel has maintained his Band 1 ranking, with accolades that highlight him as "among the best in Cayman" and "the go-to referral practitioner" in the region.

The Isle of Man's Mark Holligon continues to receive praise as "pre-eminent in the market," while Erin Trimble-Cregeen has advanced to Band 2, noted for being "extremely knowledgeable and consistently calm under pressure." Melissa Wong, now designated as a "Star Associate," has also garnered praise for her ability to handle complex estates, being described as "brilliant" and “friendly and easy to deal with.”

In Jersey, both David Dorgan, Fraser Robertson, and Sam Williams have successfully retained their Band 2 rankings, with Dorgan being characterised as "pragmatic, very proactive and very astute." Furthermore, Michael Davies has achieved recognition as an "Associate to Watch," gaining descriptions such as "an excellent and responsive associate."

Malcolm Moller, Appleby's Group Managing Partner, expressed pride in the results, stating: "This year's results are a strong endorsement of the quality of our people and the trust our clients place in us across the world's leading offshore jurisdictions." He highlighted the recognition of Jersey and Guernsey’s first departmental rankings and the continued success of established teams as evidence of Appleby’s overarching talent.

Carlos de Serpa Pimentel also added, "The Chambers High Net Worth rankings are particularly meaningful because they are driven by client and market feedback," noting the firm's commitment to navigating complex wealth matters.

In conclusion, the rankings in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide are a testament to Appleby’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services and reinforcing its position as a leading adviser in the offshore market, while deeply valuing the trust from clients and peers