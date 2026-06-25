Anthony Collins welcomes two new legal directors

William Hallett will join the projects team, which focuses on construction and engineering transactions for public sector clients like housing associations and NHS Trusts. He offers advice on complex projects and helps clients manage contracts effectively. Hallett expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating “with experience of advising a wide range of public sector organisations, including housing associations and educational institutions, I am excited to be joining Anthony Collins’ property and construction team, and supporting the firm’s clients in realising their long-term goals.”

Lorna Scully, who brings two decades of experience in employment law, will support both private and public sector organisations. Her role involves handling grievances, restructurings, and disputes. Scully shared her excitement, saying “after over 20 years as a legal practitioner, it brings me great joy to start the next chapter of my career at Anthony Collins.”

Matthew Wort, senior partner at the firm, emphasised the importance of these hires, remarking “William and Lorna are both excellent additions to our growing team. With extensive industry experience, I look forward to seeing the work they do for our clients and the contribution they make to strengthening our firm in the future.”