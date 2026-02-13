Social purpose law firm Anthony Collins has welcomed four new senior hires as part of its growth strategy. The appointments include two legal directors, Selina Kong and Kelly McDonnell, alongside two senior associates, Beth Williams and Sian Brown, who collectively bring over 50 years of experience. Selina Kong joins the firm specialising in property matters for charities and has a history of strategic restructuring of property portfolios. She previously managed the complex rehousing of vulnerable residents for a leading registered social care charity. Selina Kong expressed her excitement, stating “After 20 years in-house, this move is an exciting opportunity for me to work with a leading firm in the charity and social care sector; applying my knowledge and insights to a range of projects.”

Kelly McDonnell is appointed legal director and head of conveyancing, responsible for managing plot sales and home ownership teams. With over 20 years’ experience in conveyancing, she aims to enhance efficiency and manage risks for a diverse client base, including Registered Providers and Local Authorities. Describing her new role, Kelly McDonnell noted “I’ve always enjoyed leading and supporting my teams, so this new role as head of conveyancing is a great opportunity to take everything I’ve learned and put it to good use.”

Beth Williams joins the Manchester office's social housing team, further bolstering the firm’s investment in property services. With over a decade of experience advising registered providers, she also serves on the board of Crosby Housing Association in Liverpool. Sian Brown, who joins the governance team, has worked in-house for 20 years, bringing a wealth of knowledge regarding legal issues within the social care sector.

Matthew Wort, senior partner at Anthony Collins, remarked “What better way to welcome in the new year than appointing more new faces as we aim to build on the successes of 2025.” He emphasised the importance of support for their teams and the shared commitment to social purpose goals among the new hires. As Anthony Collins embarks on this new chapter, these appointments aim to strengthen its service delivery while maintaining a focus on social impact and community support.