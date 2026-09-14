Anderson Strathern wins government framework contracts

Independent law firm Anderson Strathern has been named a supplier on six lots of the Government Commercial Agency’s (GCA) new RM6374 Legal Panel for Public Sector framework. This recognition highlights the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing quality legal services to public bodies across Scotland and beyond. The firm has successfully retained its position as a trusted supplier within the public sector legal framework, securing re-appointments across all six lots it tendered.

The six lots include diverse areas of legal service provision: Lot 1a covers Full Legal Service Provision for all Public Sector entities, while Lot 1b pertains to Local Government and Local Communities, including the Housing and Charity sectors. Lot 1c focuses on Health and Social Care, Lot 2 provides Focused Legal Support, Lot 3 encompasses Litigation and Disputes, and Lot 4 addresses Projects and Complex Advice, including Public-Private Partnerships. This agreement will run until August 2029, with an option to extend for a further two 12-month periods, and has a potential spend value of £440m.

GCA, previously known as Crown Commercial Service (CCS), serves as the UK’s central commercial and procurement organisation, dedicated to connecting the public and private sectors to achieve optimal outcomes for citizens. The agency utilises its commercial expertise to streamline the procurement process, facilitating the redirection of vital resources into essential public services and creating value for all stakeholders involved.

In addition to its recent appointments, Anderson Strathern is actively engaged in work on two additional lots from the previous GCA framework, demonstrating its robust capabilities and ongoing dedication to the sector. With longstanding experience advising public bodies across Scotland and the wider UK, the firm offers expertise spanning local government, health and social care, and the third sector.

Murray McCall, managing partner at Anderson Strathern, expressed pride in the firm’s achievement, stating “Our appointment to the GCA’s Legal Panel for Public Sector is testament to the level of public sector expertise across the firm, and to our continued investment in strengthening our teams across the relevant practices.” He further added, “The appointment reflects the breadth of our offering, and we are proud to continue supporting public bodies across the UK with high-quality service through the GCA.”