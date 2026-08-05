Anderson Strathern boosts disputes team significantly

Independent Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has further strengthened its dispute resolution team by appointing Sarah-Jane Macdonald as a partner, specialising in trusts and private wealth disputes. This strategic move comes as the firm enhances its contentious trusts and estates practice in response to a growing demand for such advice in Scotland. Factors driving this surge include financial pressures, evolving family attitudes, and increased awareness among the public regarding their options when concerns arise over a will or estate.

With significant experience in private client law, Sarah-Jane joins the firm after a decade focused on contentious trusts and estates. Her expertise has been recognised in the industry, as she was recently ranked Band 2 for Private Wealth Disputes in the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide and has earned accolades as a Next Generation Partner in the Legal 500 for three consecutive years. Furthermore, she is a Law Society of Scotland Accredited Specialist in Trust Law, Deputy Chair of STEP Scotland and actively participates in the steering committee for STEP's Global Contentious Trusts and Estates Special Interest Group.

Sarah-Jane highlighted the changing landscape in Scotland saying “Contentious trusts and estates work has been a more established area of practice in England for some time, but Scotland is now seeing a similar increase in disputes.” She noted that “people may have previously been reluctant to challenge a will or question how an estate had been administered, particularly where close family members were involved. That reluctance is beginning to fall away as financial pressures increase, and people have greater access to information about their rights.”

In her new role, Sarah-Jane will collaborate with Anderson Strathern's existing disputes team, providing expert advice to family members, beneficiaries, executors, and trustees regarding complex trusts and estates matters. Her expertise will also enhance the firm’s capability to manage cross-border estate issues.

Carole Tomlinson, chair of Anderson Strathern, praised Sarah-Jane's qualifications saying “Sarah-Jane has an excellent reputation in contentious trusts and estates and brings considerable technical knowledge and experience to the firm.” She added that “her appointment builds on the strong work already being carried out by our dispute resolution team and will help us respond to the increasing number and complexity of disputes arising in this area.”