Andersen LLP has announced the appointment of Randeep Dhaliwal to strengthen the firm's Corporate Tax practice further expanding their R&D capabilities. Randeep, who has over 11 years of experience in corporate tax for both UK and international businesses, will serve as Director and Head of Research & Development. His extensive background includes advising on a wide array of corporate tax matters and addressing R&D tax issues. Randeep is actively involved with the ICAEW’s Business Tax Committee and the R&D working group, having contributed to the response of eight of the last ten government consultations on R&D tax relief.

In addition to his committee roles, he is a member of HMRC’s Research and Development Communication Forum, which allows him to stay informed about the latest developments in R&D tax issues. Prior to joining Andersen, Randeep held the position of Head of Research & Development at Kreston Reeves. Commenting on his new role, Randeep said "I’m delighted to be joining the Corporate Tax team at Andersen. In recent years there have been significant changes to the legislation around R&D tax, and I’m thoroughly looking forward to working with the team to help clients navigate the complex challenges they face."

Kevin Hindley, Partner and Head of Corporate Tax, also shared his thoughts on Randeep's appointment, stating "Randeep is a brilliant addition to the Corporate Tax team, and his strong technical expertise is very welcome during this exciting period of growth for the firm." Randeep’s addition reflects Andersen LLP’s ongoing growth strategy as the firm continues to broaden its client offerings both in the UK and internationally. The firm aims to position itself as a key player in the evolving landscape of corporate tax and research and development services.