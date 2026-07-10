Allegations of torture at gold mine

New allegations have surfaced regarding human rights abuses committed by security forces at the North Mara gold mine in Tanzania, intensifying scrutiny on the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) for its controversial certification practices. The legal action, involving thirty claimants who allege they or their family members were killed, injured, or tortured by security personnel at the site, accuses the LBMA of improperly certifying gold as free from serious human rights violations. The claimants assert that this gold is stamped with the LBMA's approval despite ongoing reports of systemic violence.

The claims put forth include severe allegations of killings, severe woundings, and torture, some affecting children, with incidents reportedly occurring between December 2022 and March 2024. The origin of this legal action can be traced back to the deaths of two artisanal miners in 2019, who were engaged in gold prospecting. The families of these miners initiated their own claim in 2022, prompting further victims to come forward. The legal cases have been “stayed,” pending the outcomes of the original claimants’ trial set for October 12, 2026.

The LBMA asserts that it follows rigorous protocols and denies liability, stating that it is not responsible for the actions taken at the mine. It maintains, "the alleged fatalities at the North Mara Mine are unrelated to its role in the London bullion market," explaining that it has no personnel in Tanzania and does not accredit the operations at the mine. Nevertheless, human rights groups have raised significant concerns regarding the LBMA's Responsible Gold certification, suggesting it has permitted ongoing violations to continue unchecked.

Critically, the claimants argue that the LBMA has a duty of care regarding human rights abuses within supply chains. Daniel Leader, a partner at Leigh Day, emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating, "as the body that certifies gold from the North Mara mine, the LBMA has a duty to ensure that any gold allegedly tainted by such abuses cannot be freely traded in London." Furthermore, Alex Wessely, a senior associate at the law firm, noted, "it is shocking that artisanal miners and local residents are allegedly still being killed," underscoring the persistent nature of these allegations.

Non-governmental organisations have documented over 100 killings and numerous injuries related to violence at the mine since 2009, illustrating a grim history of human rights violations in the region. Civil society advocacy groups have also urged the LBMA to take a more proactive stance against gold sourced from the North Mara mine.

With a Pre-Trial Review hearing scheduled for July 17, 2026, anticipation is mounting as stakeholders await the court's decision regarding these latest claims, which aim to hold the LBMA accountable for its certification decisions amidst ongoing allegations of horrific abuses at one of Africa's most notorious mines.