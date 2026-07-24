Alius Law strengthens aviation finance disputes team

Alius Law has taken a significant step in solidifying its position as the leading aviation finance disputes practice in the UK with the appointment of Richard Mumford as partner. This strategic move is aimed at addressing high-value, international aviation disputes, reflecting the firm's robust focus on complex matters including aircraft and engine financings, leasing and chartering, repossession issues, maintenance challenges, parts supply, and an array of regulatory investigations. The team is also well-equipped to handle insurance-related claims and fraud, with an impressive experience that spans over 60 jurisdictions.

Richard Mumford joins Alius Law with three decades of invaluable experience in the aviation disputes sector, having previously worked at global aviation giant Clyde & Co. His career has seen him take on pivotal roles, including nine years as Head of Dispute Resolution at asb law, and appointments at Stevens & Bolton and REN Legal, which was acquired by Clyde & Co in 2021. His wealth of knowledge and expertise positions him as a valuable asset to Alius Law, especially as the industry faces turbulent times.

Reflecting on his new role, Richard Mumford stated that "Aviation finance is going through one of the most turbulent periods I have seen in 25 years and clients need advisers who can move fast and think commercially." He was drawn to Alius Law's focus on prioritising client outcomes without traditional law firm constraints, expressing enthusiasm for working with a team that shares his forward-thinking mindset.

Bree Taylor, the Founder of Alius Law, commented on Mumford's appointment, emphasising that "Aviation disputes are a key practice area for Alius Law, and we are delighted to welcome Richard who has invaluable expertise and strong relationships in this area." Bree added that Mumford's arrival aligns with the high standards of lawyers they aim to attract, especially during a time when clients face increasingly complex and high-value disputes driven by multiple global challenges, including economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.