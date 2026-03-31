The County Court has held that an NHS trust breached a prisoner's rights under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights by failing to make available a personality disorder treatment programme that was a necessary precondition for his transfer to a psychiatric hospital — and thus his only realistic route to parole consideration.

Mohammed Ali has been detained since 2008 under an indefinite sentence of detention for public protection, imposed when he was 17 following a conviction for rape. His minimum term expired in 2011. He remains imprisoned, with the Parole Board citing ongoing risk factors — including poor emotional control and difficulty managing violent impulses — that are themselves characteristic features of diagnosed personality disorders.

Between 2016 and 2018, Mr Ali was transferred to Rampton Psychiatric Hospital, where he underwent dialectical behaviour therapy. The placement ended after he caused serious property damage and was returned to prison. Clinical opinion at the time recorded that, despite active engagement in therapy, his behaviour had not modified and he posed a significant risk to others. In 2020, following a formal complaint, the prison confirmed in writing that the Prison Personality Disorder Pathway — the so-called "pathway therapy" — was the appropriate route forward, and that a self-referral to Rampton would require its completion.

Mr Ali brought proceedings against Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which accepted responsibility for his mental healthcare at HMP Rye Hill and HMP Peterborough. His claims were limited to alleged breaches of Articles 3 and 8 of the Convention in the period up to 29 July 2024.

The recorder applied the Grand Chamber's reasoning in Murray v The Netherlands [2016] ECHR 408, which requires states to make a proper assessment of life prisoners' treatment needs and, where a particular therapy may assist rehabilitation, to enable access to it — especially where that treatment constitutes a practical precondition for eligibility for release. The obligation is one of means, not result.

Mr Recorder Jack rejected the trust's submission that the Article 3 threshold had not been met. Whilst acknowledging that Mr Ali had not adduced expert evidence capable of establishing on the balance of probabilities that he would have been released had he completed the pathway therapy, the court found that a lower category of claim could nonetheless succeed. Drawing on ASY v Home Office [2024] EWCA Civ 373, the recorder identified a systems duty — owed by the trust as a public authority — to provide access to a programme recommended as the appropriate therapeutic intervention. Mr Ali had not been offered that programme. The trust advanced no case that it was unable to provide it.

The court declined to accept that Mr Ali's history of non-engagement with other programmes amounted to a material contribution to the breach. The pathway therapy itself had never been offered. The recorder also dismissed the suggestion that Mr Ali's motivation for seeking a transfer — to improve his prospects of release — was in any sense improper.

On quantum, the court awarded £2,000 in damages, covering the actionable period from 4 October 2022. The recorder declined simply to dismiss the claim on the basis that a declaration of breach would suffice, observing that a finding alone would not recognise the period during which Mr Ali had been denied any meaningful hope of progress. Mr Ali, who appeared in person throughout, was also awarded costs as a litigant in person assessed at 20 hours at £24 per hour.

The judgement is a significant application of Murray principles at first instance, affirming that the systems duty to facilitate rehabilitation is not discharged merely by making some programmes available — it requires that the specific programme identified as clinically appropriate and necessary be offered.