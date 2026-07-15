AI to transform police disclosure process

In a significant shift towards modernising policing, the Home Office has announced a series of reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of evidence disclosure using artificial intelligence (AI). These changes, introduced today, respond to the outdated disclosure rules established in 1996, far before the advent of smartphones and contemporary social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp. With the current outdated framework, investigations often generate overwhelming amounts of data, with some fraud cases containing over four million documents.

The Home Office has accepted key recommendations from Jonathan Fisher KC's Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences, which advocates for the use of AI to streamline the way evidence is reviewed. As part of these reforms, police officers will be able to utilise technology to identify, sort, and compile millions of files, significantly reducing the time spent on manual processes.

Minister for Policing and Crime Prevention, Sarah Jones, commented, "Police officers are wasting thousands of hours trawling through phones, emails, messages, videos and cloud storage because of outdated regulations. That’s time that should be spent supporting victims, investigating crime and bringing offenders to justice." This acknowledgement highlights the urgency of the reforms and the burden that current practices place on law enforcement.

To aid in the transition, the Home Office is funding a pilot programme through PoliceAI that will employ AI tools capable of generating digital material summaries. This initiative is projected to save investigators countless hours currently lost to administrative tasks, with plans for nationwide implementation by 2027. By embracing modern technology responsibly, the government aims to provide police officers with better resources to meet the demands of contemporary policing.

Al Murray, Interim Director of PoliceAI, emphasised the significance of the reforms, stating, "The disclosure process is an essential safeguard in our justice system, but the scale of digital evidence involved in modern investigations means we need modern solutions." These sentiments echo throughout the criminal justice system, as the reforms are expected to address the inefficiencies highlighted in the Policing Productivity Review.

Graham McNulty QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, also welcomed the reforms, remarking, “Modern fraud, bribery and corruption cases involve vast amounts of digital data, and our disclosure regime must keep pace with that reality.” His endorsement underscores a collective agreement that the existing disclosure systems need not only improvement but transformation.

Despite the positive outlook on integrating AI into policing, concerns regarding transparency and accountability remain. Rebecca Smart, a Criminal Lawyer from Payne Hicks Beach, pointed out that while AI may expedite the disclosure process, it also raises significant fair trial concerns. She warned, "Unless accountability is clear, there is a danger of a 'computer says no' culture in which flawed automated outputs are treated as neutral and unchallengeable."

With a substantial £75 million investment into PoliceAI, the initiative is projected to free up an estimated six million hours of police time annually by 2028, which could equate to around 3,000 additional officers on the ground. This reform represents one of the most ambitious policing transformations in nearly 200 years, aimed at not only enhancing justice but ensuring it remains equitable and transparent in the digital age. The Home Office’s proactive approach reflects a commitment to evolving policing practices that align with the challenges posed by unprecedented volumes of digital evidence and the necessity of a fair trial.