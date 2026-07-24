AI impacts legal disputes during divorce

As the influence of artificial intelligence in various sectors grows, the realm of family law has not remained untouched. Lawyers are cautioning that couples now frequently seek divorce-related advice from AI tools like ChatGPT before consulting family solicitors, leading to misunderstandings and prolonging negotiations. Many clients arrive with skewed expectations about their entitlements based on the generalised advice provided by AI, often oblivious to the nuances of UK law. Sally Powell, a Partner at Tees Law, highlights this issue, stating, “AI summarises what the law says in general; a family lawyer tells you what it means for you personally.”

The dangers posed by relying on AI for legal advice are exemplified by cases like Wyatt v Vince, where a woman successfully brought a claim against her ex-husband almost two decades after their divorce due to his subsequently acquired wealth. This case underscores the significant risks surrounding financial claims that AI tools frequently overlook. In England and Wales, a divorce settlement isn’t finalised until a financial agreement is legally sealed, a detail that untrained AI advice fails to emphasise.

The misconception of a '50/50 split' in asset division is one prevalent issue. While AI might suggest equality, the legal system prioritises fairness and considers multiple factors, including the needs and contributions of both parties. Misunderstandings regarding pension rights also persist, with some believing the process is as straightforward as dividing bank accounts. Additionally, AI may still reference outdated divorce laws, neglecting the no-fault divorce system established in April 2022, which could mislead clients about the current legal landscape.

Powell elaborates on how AI-generated advice often inflates clients’ expectations, which can lead to unnecessary conflict and increased legal fees. She notes that when clients come in believing they are “definitely entitled” to certain assets based on AI information, it can set the stage for disappointment and complications further down the line.

Despite the risks, AI may offer some useful applications in divorce, such as helping clients prepare a list of questions or understand general legal terminology. However, when it comes to making decisions about settlement or child arrangements, the experts agree that relying solely on AI output can be dangerous.

The increase in reliance on AI for divorce advice is causing significant challenges within the legal field, as family lawyers strive to correct misconceptions and guide clients through an already stressful process. The insights from professionals like Powell reveal the importance of seeking tailored legal advice over the one-size-fits-all approach of AI. In a landscape where emotional stakes are high, it remains critical for individuals navigating divorce to consult experienced solicitors who can provide the necessary context and advice for their unique circumstances