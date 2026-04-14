New research spearheaded by HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) is set to revolutionise access to justice for victims by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to create court transcripts more efficiently and affordably. This initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise the justice system and improve transparency, crucial for victims seeking clarity and closure following their experiences in court.

Historically, victims have faced significant financial barriers due to high transcript fees, often amounting to hundreds or even thousands of pounds. The application of AI technology promises to alleviate these costs and promote greater transparency in criminal court proceedings. Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC highlighted the importance of supporting victims, stating “Victims show immense courage in coming to court, delivering their testimonies and looking their perpetrators in the eye. That’s why it is only right they process what happened in their case in their own time and on their own terms.”

The advantages of accessible transcripts cannot be understated. For many victims, recounting traumatic experiences in court is already distressing; therefore, having access to clear records is essential. It allows them to reflect on the proceedings at their own pace, contributing to emotional healing and understanding.

Under current systems, transcripts of Crown Court proceedings are generated by contracted services, which can delay access. The new study explores the potential of leveraging the Ministry of Justice's in-house AI system, named Justice Transcribe, to provide quick and accurate transcripts while reducing time and costs associated with traditional methods. The implementation of these AI capabilities comes alongside the government's commitment to revamping the justice system through modernisation and investment.

This initiative aligns with recent announcements that victims with cases in the Crown Court will be entitled to free transcripts of judges’ sentencing remarks starting in Spring 2027, allowing swifter access to crucial information. These developments are part of the ongoing advancement of the Victims and Courts Bill and the Courts and Tribunals Bill as they navigate through Parliament.

Charlotte Schreurs, a survivor and founder of the Open Justice For All campaign, echoed the urgency of improving access, stating “Having long called for transcripts to be made easily and freely accessible for victims through my Open Justice For All campaign - I welcome AI being deployed in court rooms to make this happen. Court transcripts are imperative for victims in the healing process - to understand what was said and to be able to move on, but it also brings accountability and transparency of the courts.”

As the study progresses, the aim is to ensure that victims can access the information they need, making significant strides toward a justice system that prioritises transparency, efficiency, and support for those who have suffered.