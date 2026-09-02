AGRD Partners expands with Ascente Law

In a significant move for the legal landscape in Sweden, AGRD Partners, a private-equity backed consortium of European law firms, has officially welcomed Ascente Law into its fold. Formerly the Malmö office of Setterwalls, this acquisition is AGRD Partners' largest investment to date and signifies its ambitious growth strategy in the Nordic region, with Ascente Law being their second investment in southern Sweden and fifth overall in 2026.

Ascente Law, a reputable full-service law firm, boasts recognised expertise in diverse areas, including corporate and capital markets, energy and environmental law, and intellectual property. Particularly notable is its strength in patent litigation, where it addresses a substantial portion of Sweden’s larger patent court cases. The firm's Malmö-based team consists of highly ranked lawyers featured in prestigious publications such as Chambers and the Legal 500.

The strategic acquisition of Ascente Law not only bolsters AGRD Partners' presence in the Öresund region—an important cross-border corridor in the Nordics—but also enhances its competitive edge in the broader Nordic market. This move follows AGRD Partners' recent acquisition of business law firm Moll Wendén in May 2026, effectively strengthening its ability to serve clients across regional, national, and international territories.

Commenting on the acquisition, Maria-Pia Hope, Group CEO of AGRD Partners, emphasised the alignment in commitment towards technology and innovation, stating “Ascente Law has a real depth of talent and an outstanding reputation. The team shares our ambition to be at the helm of AI, technological transformation and innovation in legal services, and we’re delighted to welcome them to the group."

Marc Tullgren, Managing Partner at Ascente Law, echoed these sentiments by noting the importance of this new collaboration, saying “AGRD Partners matches our pace on technology, giving us the platform to keep pushing on AI and innovation, while staying true to the reputation that’s made us successful. Our practice is only getting busier, and this move puts us in a stronger position than ever to serve it.”

In keeping with the operational models of other member firms in AGRD Partners, Ascente Law will maintain its distinct brand identity while engaging in collaborative initiatives. This includes shared investments in cutting-edge technology and AI solutions, affording firms the ability to enhance service delivery and stay ahead of industry trends.

The acquisition signals AGRD Partners’ ongoing exploration of growth opportunities across the Nordic region and beyond, and with Ascente Law now a part of the group, the future looks promising for all parties involved. It is important to note that Ascente Law becomes an independent entity from Setterwalls while operating under its new brand as part of the AGRD Partners group—a move subject to customary closing conditions.