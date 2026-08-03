AGNI and the end of the acid test

Consider a familiar care-home file. An 84-year-old woman with advanced dementia lives behind a keypad door, is watched around the clock and leaves only with staff. She cannot decide where to live. Yet she smiles when she returns from family visits, calls the home "my place" and has never tried to leave. Until this summer the legal answer was close to mechanical: continuous supervision and control, coupled with not being free to leave, meant a deprivation of liberty. Her contentment, and the benign purpose of the arrangements, counted for nothing.

That certainty has gone. In A Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland of a devolution issue under paragraph 34 of Schedule 10 to the Northern Ireland Act 1998 [2026] UKSC 16 ("AGNI"), handed down on 2 June 2026, a unanimous seven-justice Supreme Court overruled P v Cheshire West and Chester Council [2014] UKSC 19. Lord Sales and Lady Simler gave the judgment, with Lord Reed, Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Stephens and Lady Rose agreeing. The Court held that the celebrated acid test had never been adopted in Strasbourg and was wrong, and declined to follow it (para 207).

This is no procedural adjustment. It redraws the gateway to the Article 5 ECHR safeguards across hospitals, care homes and community settings, with immediate effect and no transitional grace period. It should reduce authorisations and court applications; it also replaces a bright line with a fact-sensitive evaluative judgment. The practical significance is immediate. Fewer cases may require DoLS or judicial authorisation, but the quality of evidence, advice and recorded reasoning in every borderline case now matters a great deal more.

Cheshire West and the system it overwhelmed

The modern story begins with HL v United Kingdom (2004) 40 EHRR 32, the Bournewood case. An autistic man lacking capacity was informally kept in hospital under professionals' complete control, with no effective procedure to test his detention; Strasbourg found breaches of Articles 5(1) and 5(4). England and Wales responded with the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS), inserted into the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA) and brought into force in 2009.

In Cheshire West, the Supreme Court considered three adults, P, MIG and MEG, living in comparatively domestic community arrangements. Lady Hale's majority judgment deliberately created a universal test: was the person under continuous supervision and control, and not free to leave? "Not free to leave" meant that those responsible would prevent a permanent departure, not that the person was able, asking or trying to go. Compliance, the placement's relative normality and its protective purpose were all irrelevant. As Lady Hale put it, a gilded cage is still a cage.

The approach had a principled appeal. Disabled people were entitled to the same conception of liberty as everyone else, and benevolent care should not conceal detention. It also opened the door to independent assessment, representation, review and challenge under Article 5(4). P's appeal was allowed unanimously; those of MIG and MEG by four to three. The joint dissent of Lords Carnwath and Hodge, with Lord Clarke agreeing separately, preferred Strasbourg's case-specific range of criteria, a position now substantially vindicated.

The operational consequences were extraordinary. In England, applications rose roughly tenfold in a single year, from 13,715 in 2013–14 to 137,540 in 2014–15, and have climbed since: by 2022–23 councils were receiving around 300,000 applications a year, with average waits stretching far beyond the 21-day statutory timetable and a backlog exceeding 120,000 cases. Community cases required separate Court of Protection authorisation. Scarce assessors and court time were spent on people contentedly living at home as much as on those actively resisting coercive regimes. In AGNI, the Court treated that cost, delay and the succession of judicial attempts to narrow Cheshire West as evidence that the law had come to impede, rather than protect, its own proper development.

What the Supreme Court decided

The reference arose from Northern Ireland's proposed revision of its Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Code under the Mental Capacity Act (Northern Ireland) 2016. The Minister wished to recognise that a person aged 16 or over who lacked decision-making capacity might nevertheless express positive wishes and feelings amounting to consent to confinement. Because section 24 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998 prevents a Minister acting incompatibly with Convention rights, the Attorney General asked whether the revision fell within devolved competence.

The Court answered yes, but went well beyond the narrow question of subjective consent. Article 5 deprivation of liberty comprises three components, derived from Storck v Germany (2005) 43 EHRR 6: objective confinement in a restricted place for a material period; the absence of valid consent; and state responsibility. Those components are to be considered together, not as hermetically sealed stages.

For the objective component, the Court restored the Strasbourg approach in Engel v Netherlands and Guzzardi v Italy. The starting point is the person's concrete situation, assessed by reference to the type, duration, effects and manner of implementation of the measures, cumulatively; no single factor is decisive (para 53). Freedom to leave, supervision, control, isolation and social contact all remain important. The acid-test facts may be necessary in many cases, but they are no longer sufficient.

Context has returned. In a marginal case the court may weigh how close the arrangements come to the paradigm of imprisonment in a cell, their relative normality and their purpose. Although a benevolent purpose cannot by itself convert detention into freedom. Restrictions imposed externally must also be distinguished from limitations flowing from the person's own condition; where a person is confined by illness or impairment rather than by the will of others, Article 5 is unlikely to be engaged. Living in one's own home makes a deprivation less likely, not impossible: a severe combination of restraint, medication and seclusion may still cross the line.

The subjective component is the more radical development. "Valid consent" is an autonomous Article 5 concept. It is neither the MCA test of capacity nor a fully informed waiver of a Convention right. A person may lack capacity to decide on residence and care yet understand, at a basic level, where and how they live, communicate happiness or unhappiness, and manifest acceptance; that evaluation deserves respect as an aspect of dignity.

This is not licence to equate passivity with consent. Mere compliance or acquiescence may carry little weight, particularly where sedation suppresses objection, and assessors must weigh fear, pressure, communication difficulties and fluctuating presentation. Where a person can express a view but there is serious doubt about their attitude, no inference of valid consent should be drawn. Applying the new approach to the Cheshire West facts, the Court held that MIG and MEG were not deprived of their liberty; it reserved its position on P, while expressing doubt that his circumstances amounted to a deprivation. Facts once treated as legally irrelevant now shape both the objective and the subjective analysis.

The Court invoked the 1966 Practice Statement to depart from its own precedent. Cheshire West had misread Strasbourg, opened a widening divergence that public authorities could not themselves take to Strasbourg, generated unjustified expense and encouraged the lower courts to work around it. Correcting the error was necessary for the proper operation of both the MCA and Convention rights.

Practice after the bright line

The first rule is not to stop applying DoLS. The DHSC's interim guidance of 15 June 2026 confirms that AGNI applies immediately, while urging a proportionate and considered transition. Existing authorisations should be reviewed as soon as practicable where the new test may not be met; leaving one in place pending review does not of itself render the arrangements unlawful. Supervisory bodies would be prudent to record a triage strategy that prioritises new referrals, expiring authorisations and cases involving objection or severe restriction. Wholesale revocation risks stripping protection away before the facts have been reassessed.

The record must now do more than recite "24-hour care" and "not free to leave". It should begin with an inventory of the restrictions in play, locked doors, one-to-one observation, restraint, medication, limits on contact, access to the community, duration, and what staff would actually do if the person sought to leave, and then evidence the person's experience over time: their words, gestures and behaviour before and after outings, any attempts to leave, refusals of care and responses to particular staff. Historic wishes, care notes and family evidence all bear on the question, and communication aids and repeat visits will often be needed. A single calm interview should not be allowed to outweigh a pattern of distress or chemically suppressed behaviour.

Four legal questions should be kept distinct. Does the person have MCA capacity for the relevant decision? If not, are the care and restrictions in their best interests, necessary and proportionate under sections 4 to 6? Do the arrangements amount to an Article 5 deprivation under AGNI? And if they do, which route authorises them? Article 5 "valid consent" does not supply consent to care or treatment: the MCA's best-interests duties, and the CQC's fundamental standards on consent, are unaffected whether or not Article 5 is engaged.

On the new approach, the opening vignette may fall outside Article 5 altogether, provided the resident's positive attitude is reliable, the regime is relatively normal, outings and relationships are facilitated, and neither medication nor coercion masks objection. Contrast a man in supported living who repeatedly packs to leave, pushes staff away, is returned by force and receives covert or sedating medication: his setting is domestic, but the effect and manner of implementation point firmly to compulsory confinement, and a Court of Protection application remains necessary.

The statutory machinery is untouched. In England and Wales, DoLS continues to apply to adults in hospitals and care homes, and community deprivation still requires the Court of Protection; a substantial fall in streamlined Re X applications is likely, but disputed welfare cases and severe home regimes remain. The Liberty Protection Safeguards, enacted in 2019, have never been brought into force and remain under review. AGNI changes the Article 5 gateway, not the underlying statutory scheme. The 2008 DoLS Code is only a starting point and does not reflect the judgment; the DHSC has promised further guidance and case studies, and NHS England's updated e-learning is due by 30 July 2026.

The shift is UK-wide, even as the operational detail diverges. Northern Ireland must now revise its draft Code again in light of the judgment, its 2016 regime beginning at 16; England and Wales operate under the MCA 2005, with DoLS beginning at 18 and separate routes for community settings and children; Scotland has its own machinery. But because each jurisdiction must apply Article 5, and the Supreme Court has now authoritatively interpreted it, the direction of travel is common to all.

Risks, opportunities and the next round of litigation

The acid test's great strength was its clarity. A multifactorial assessment inevitably allows different professionals to weight normality, purpose, contentment and coercion differently, and the early cases will test how much understanding is enough, how long contentment must be observed, and what to do when wishes fluctuate or cannot be expressed. Poor documentation now cuts both ways: unlawful-detention claims on one side, premature loss of safeguards on the other.

The Official Solicitor and the charities who opposed the change warn that fewer people will now receive independent review, representation and non-means-tested legal aid, a concern that cannot be dismissed, since institutionalisation can teach compliance and abuse may hide behind a calm presentation. Others, including ADASS, have welcomed the judgment on the footing that scarce assessment and court resources can be refocused on those who object to their placement or face the most restrictive regimes. Both may prove right.

The opportunity is to replace formalistic volume with meaningful scrutiny. Respect for a person's expressed wishes sits comfortably with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and safeguards concentrated on coercive cases may become faster and more effective. But Article 8, private life, bodily integrity, relationships and autonomy, will carry more of the load where Article 5 no longer applies, and fewer Article 5 cases do not mean fewer duties under the MCA, the Care Act 2014, the common law or the rest of the Convention.

A person-centred test that demands disciplined practice

AGNI dispenses with the fiction that every compliant, incapacitated person behind a locked door is necessarily detained. Its promise is a more realistic law, one that listens to the individual and directs safeguards towards genuine confinement. Its danger is that "happy enough" hardens into an administrative shortcut for closing files.

For practitioners the immediate tasks are clear enough. Current DoLS and community-authorisation files will need auditing by reference to risk, objection and severity rather than cancelled indiscriminately; acid-test templates give way to a structured multifactorial assessment covering type, duration, effects, implementation, setting, purpose and coercion; wishes and feelings must be recorded longitudinally, with family evidence, advocates and communication support and more than one observation where the picture is unclear; and Article 5 consent must be kept separate from MCA capacity, best interests and consent to treatment in every advice note. Fluctuating, disputed or heavily restrictive cases belong with the supervisory body, the legal team or the court, and where serious doubt remains it should favour protection. Training, precedents, retainers and provider policies will all need revisiting now, with a close eye on further DHSC, Welsh and Northern Irish guidance and on the first decisions to apply the new test.