Advanced inheritance secures paragon bank funding

Advanced Inheritance, a leading provider of probate lending solutions, has secured a substantial eight-figure funding partnership with Paragon Bank. This funding is not only a landmark achievement for Advanced Inheritance but also a reflection of the increasing importance of probate lending in assisting beneficiaries, executors, and legal professionals who encounter financial hurdles during estate administration.

The firm offers a unique loan structure where both beneficiaries and executors can access five-star Defaqto rated loans without the burden of regular repayments. The loan is designed to be repaid by the estate only when it is capable of distributing funds, accommodating the often unpredictable timeline of estate settlement.

This new collaboration with the Structured Lending division of Paragon Bank underlines Advanced Inheritance’s ambitious growth strategy, anticipating a doubling of its lending activities by the year 2026. Paragon Bank, a prominent player in the financial services sector, provides bespoke funding solutions to non-bank lenders across a variety of industries, including SME finance and property lending.

Dan Baines, CEO of Advanced Inheritance, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating “This partnership is a significant moment not just for Advanced Inheritance, but for the wider sector. It reflects a growing understanding that beneficiaries, executors and legal professionals need better access to finance during estate administration, and an increasing confidence in the role probate lending can play. We’re delighted to be working with Paragon Bank. It’s been clear throughout the delivery of this partnership that we share a strong customer-focused culture and a desire to tangibly improve outcomes for people navigating the probate process.”

Jamie Pickering, Managing Director of Structured Lending at Paragon Bank, praised Advanced Inheritance’s reputation and focus, saying “Advanced Inheritance has a well-earned reputation for supporting customers through what is often a complex and challenging process at a difficult time in their lives. Operating in a specialist and increasingly important area of the market, the firm helps executors and beneficiaries access funds when they need them most. The experience of the management team is impressive, demonstrating a disciplined approach to lending and a clearly evidenced growth record. This facility reflects Paragon's commitment to backing ambitious businesses operating in specialist markets, and we look forward to supporting Advanced Inheritance as it continues to expand its offering and serve more customers across the UK.”

The partnership is poised to enhance the landscape of probate lending, ensuring that those who are navigating the complexities of estate administration have the financial resources they require.