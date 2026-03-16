Jordans Solicitors, distinguished for its longstanding reputation, operates from offices in Blackheath and Halesowen and adds approximately 30 skilled employees to the Adeptio network. This acquisition follows FBC Manby Bowdler's recent growth, which saw it triple its Birmingham city centre team and relocate to larger premises in the prestigious Colmore Row district. According to Neil Lloyd, chief executive of Adeptio Law Group and FBC Manby Bowdler, "We set out with a clear ambition — to build a network of outstanding regional law firms that can offer clients more, while remaining rooted in the communities they serve. Jordans Solicitors is exactly the kind of firm we had in mind."

Michael Jordan, managing director of Jordans, will transition to a partnership role at FBC Manby Bowdler, with his team continuing to serve their clients in the West Midlands while leveraging the broader resources of the Adeptio group. He expressed his confidence in the new partnership, stating, "Joining FBC Manby Bowdler, and becoming part of Adeptio Law Group, felt like the right move to secure that legacy and to give our team the platform and opportunities they deserve."

The acquisition is also seen as a strategic signal of growth potential, as indicated by Simon Hitchcock, managing partner of Horizon Capital, who remarked, "FBC Manby Bowdler has delivered outstanding organic growth since we made our investment and bringing Jordans Solicitors into the network is a strong statement of intent." He highlighted the importance of having the right foundations in place for future exciting developments within the legal sector.

With revenues exceeding £18 million, FBC Manby Bowdler has been expanding its footprint beyond Birmingham to include locations such as Knowle, Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury, Telford, and Worcester. Adeptio's growth strategy successfully combines organic growth with targeted acquisitions, aiming to create a diverse network of regional law firms that benefit from shared knowledge, expertise, and technological investment.

During the transition, Jordans Solicitors will maintain its existing client operations and operate under its current brand before eventually incorporating into FBC Manby Bowdler as integration plans progress. This move is expected to offer substantial advantages both for clients and the wider community, further reinforcing Adeptio Law Group's commitment to regional growth and legal excellence.