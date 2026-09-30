Action needed to fix justice system

The Law Society of England and Wales has issued a stark warning to the UK government regarding the escalating pressures on the criminal justice system, calling for urgent action and clarity in its plans. The Courts and Tribunals Bill is expected to return to Parliament in October, yet the direction of the government's approach remains unclear amidst conflicting rumours. This uncertainty leaves victims, witnesses, defendants, and legal professionals in the dark about potential reforms, leading to significant concern.

Law Society president, Mark Evans, emphasised the need for immediate focus, stating that “Court backlogs and jury trial debates show a criminal justice system that needs immediate political focus.” He urged the government to deliver meaningful improvements across the judicial landscape rather than resorting to piecemeal reforms that could jeopardise public trust. Evans reiterated the necessity for the government to clarify its stance on critical issues related to the Courts and Tribunals Bill, specifically regarding jury trials, court capacity, and broader systemic reforms.

He urges, “To start, we urge the government to review and respond to all of Sir Brian Leveson’s recommendations.” There is an explicit call for a comprehensive approach, advocating for sustained investment and long-term planning. This includes ensuring an adequate number of judges and staff, maintaining usable courts, and securing sustainable access to legal aid. The message is clear: “The government should grasp this golden opportunity to break the cycle of crisis management and make the justice system the strongest it has ever been.”