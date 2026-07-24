A new era for restructuring challenges

Restructuring plans under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 are a relatively novel feature of English law, having come into force pursuant to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. While the law in the area builds on similar provisions in relation to schemes of arrangement and company voluntary arrangements, the case law has developed apace in the past five years and continues to do so.

A number of recent and high-profile restructuring plans in relation to retail businesses have brought the development of the law in the area into public focus. In both the Poundstretcher and TG Jones restructuring plans (sanctioned on 12 June 2026 and 1 July 2026, respectively), the Court approved the terms of the plan notwithstanding opposition from certain classes of landlord creditors.

By way of illustration, the Poundstretcher plan involved the restructuring of approximately 298 leases, with no planned store closures, but required rent reductions ranging from 25% to 75% (or to nil at certain sites). It received support from creditors representing 93% by value of those voting, despite opposition from six landlord classes. By contrast, the TG Jones plans, concerning the former WH Smith high street business, were more extensive, involving over 1,000 creditors and providing for the closure of up to 150 stores, together with substantial rent concessions across the retained estate.

However, in sanctioning the Poundstretcher restructuring plan, Hildyard J noted that “Plans such as this which depend in the event on the Court overriding the views of a number of Landlord classes and imposing on them terms which they reject require sceptical and especially detailed review”.

Against that background, and at a time of developing case law, practitioners advising opposing creditors may now consider whether there are grounds to challenge restructuring plans proposed by corporate debtors where their clients oppose the terms being offered. Practitioners advising companies looking to propose such restructuring plans will need to give increased thought to how the benefits which might flow from the restructuring are to be shared among even those creditors who may not stand to benefit in the event that the company goes into liquidation. It therefore looks likely that we may see a new era of challenges to complex restructuring plans in the next few years, with practitioners advising creditors increasingly prepared to challenge plans proposed by corporate debtors.

Background

In summary, restructuring plans are a court-sanctioned compromise or arrangement between a company and its creditors. Restructuring plans are available to companies which have encountered, or are likely to encounter, financial difficulties affecting their ability to carry on business as a going concern. The purpose of a restructuring plan is to alleviate the effect of such financial difficulties on the company.

For the purposes of voting on a restructuring plan, creditors of the company are placed into different classes. The court may sanction a restructuring plan if at least 75% in value of each class of creditors vote in favour. However, if one class of creditors votes against the plan, the court may nevertheless sanction the plan by exercising what is known as the cross-class cram-down power. Provided that certain conditions are satisfied, dissenting creditors can therefore be forced to accept the terms of the proposed restructuring even if they vote against it.

Cross-class cram down

In the early years of restructuring plans, it had been widely accepted that “out-of-the-money” creditors (i.e., those who would receive nothing in a liquidation scenario) only had to be offered a minimal ex gratia payment on the basis that this was a better outcome than they would otherwise receive in an insolvent liquidation scenario, with “little or no weight” being placed on the votes of those creditors.

However, recent case law has shown the courts being increasingly focused on ensuring that the benefits obtained by the restructuring are shared fairly among creditors, even those who would have no economic interest in the company in the event that the company went into insolvent liquidation.

This has led to the court carrying out a deeper and more forensic analysis as to the effect of the restructuring plan on different creditors. This has potential ramifications where there are large numbers of creditors split into multiple classes. For example, in the very recent TG Jones restructuring plan (sanctioned on 1 July 2026), there were in excess of 1,000 interested creditors and the landlord creditors alone (who were required to take at least a 75% rent reduction for 12 months) were split into 10 different classes. Similarly, in Poundstretcher, the Court had to consider the effect of the plan in relation to 14 different categories of creditors, ultimately concluding that the plan was fair and should be sanctioned by the Court.

This has increasingly led to restructuring plans being treated in a similar way to complex commercial litigation. With effect from January 2026, a Practice Statement Letter has been in effect which sets out a procedure to be followed in all cases where a company applies for sanction of a restructuring plan, and provides that the Court may give directions including in relation to disclosure, witness evidence and expert evidence. The court has even gone so far as to order security for costs in one recent case.

Summary

In summary, the court is increasingly attentive to the effect of restructuring plans on dissenting and out-of-the-money creditors. However, whilst the court is increasingly focused on ensuring that there is a fair distribution of the post-restructuring value amongst creditors, it is clear from the Poundstretcher and TG Jones plans that the court is still prepared to exercise its discretion to sanction a restructuring plan where it sees fit to do so. Therefore, while practitioners advising dissenting creditors may now have more avenues through which to oppose a plan than they did a couple of years ago, this does not guarantee that any challenge will be successful.

With an increasing number of companies facing financial distress, and creditors (and landlord creditors in particular) looking to challenge restructuring plans, it is likely that there will be further developments over the next year or two in this rapidly developing area of the law. However, practitioners advising creditors looking to oppose plans will need to consider the need for those creditors to act in tandem: individually, they are likely to have little voting power to vote down the plan within their class, let alone persuade the court not to exercise its discretion to sanction the plan.