In a stark assessment of the future of work, independent analyses indicate the world may be confronted with the most extensive labour shock ever experienced. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns about a looming threat of “structural unemployment,” and projections from McKinsey suggest that up to 30% of work hours could be automated by 2026. Goldman Sachs estimates a staggering 300 million jobs could face exposure worldwide due to these advancements in artificial intelligence.

In his book You Are All Fired By an Algorithm: The Coalescence – A World Without Jobs, author Louis Halpern articulates that these estimates might not fully capture the scale and rapid onset of disruption. Taking a close look at recent examples, he highlights that at Amazon’s facility in Spartanburg, 350 robots swiftly replaced 3,000 human workers in a mere 18 months. Additionally, Klarna’s customer service chatbot managed to eliminate the workload of 700 agents within just one month, resulting in a staggering savings of £40 million annually. In a similar vein, JPMorgan Chase’s AI now performs 360,000 hours of legal and loan work previously conducted by human employees.

“This is the first time in history that human labour faces simultaneous disruption across all sectors,” says Halpern. “We are not witnessing another industrial transition — we are confronting a potential collapse of work itself.” He labels this phenomenon as “the coalescence,” a term that refers to the simultaneous displacement of workers across diverse industries. Unlike previous industrial revolutions that primarily affected one sector, AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace across finance, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, generating a catastrophic multiplier effect. As jobs disappear, consumer spending declines, companies face failure, and unemployment escalates.

The challenges posed by this transformation are exacerbated by the insufficiency of traditional unemployment safety nets. For instance, the UK’s Universal Credit system almost collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic when claims surged to 2.2 million in just one month. The potential job losses posed by AI are of a similar order of magnitude but could become a permanent fixture rather than a temporary challenge.

Yet, Halpern asserts that solutions exist, highlighted in a seven-pillar framework for survival and renewal outlined in his book. This framework includes proposals for Universal Basic Income, AI profit taxation, and emergency relief funds. He contends that AI-generated wealth could facilitate this transition, but only if policymakers act swiftly and decisively. “We face a choice,” Halpern concludes. “Fund the transition, or face collapse. The very technology that threatens to destroy our economy can, if harnessed, become the engine of unprecedented prosperity.”

Living with ADHD, bipolar disorder, and dyslexia, Halpern leverages his unique experiences to draw insights that may aid in navigating this impending economic upheaval.